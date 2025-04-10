Mark Cuban Seen Having Angry Reaction to ‘Fire Nico’ Chants During Lakers-Mavs
Luka Doncic made his return to Dallas on Wednesday night for the first time since the franchise traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers in a stunning move a few months ago. It was an emotional night for the 26-year-old guard, who finished with 45 points in a 112-97 win.
It was also an emotional night for Mavs fans, who loved Doncic and are still very distraught over the move that shipped him out of town.
Fans blasted Mavs GM Nico Harrison during the game with some "Fire Nico" chants, which have become quite common at home games since the trade. Mark Cuban, the former majority owner of the team, was sitting court-side and he didn't seem to like those chants at all:
Cuban later shared a nice moment with Doncic after the game but it's clear that emotions are still high in Dallas, and rightfully so.