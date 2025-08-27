Mark Cuban Says He Has Proof the NBA Wanted Contract Changed When He Sold Mavericks
Mark Cuban joined the DLLS Mavs Podcast this week to discuss all things Mavericks. That included some interesting comments about how Cuban feels after selling the team and watching the new owners trade away Luka Dončić.
Cuban also briefly discussed how he and Wyc Grousebeck, who recently sold the Celtics, had both been pushed out of key positions that they initially expected to keep within their respective organizations. The Mavericks minority owner pointed out that to be an NBA governor you need to own 15% of a franchise, which is why he owns 27% of the Mavs.
So why isn't he more involved? The NBA stepped in, according to Cuban.
“There was a clause in there that gave me the right to be in every meeting, every trade discussion, everything and the NBA took that out," Cuban told the hosts.
Cuban previously made this claim while replying to a Facebook post months ago, but according to DLLS's Marc Stein, the NBA disputes the claim that they were the ones who wanted that taken out of the contract. Cuban offered to show Stein proof.
“Who the hell do you think took it out? I mean, I’ve got the letter from my lawyer saying the NBA made us remove it," he said.
Unfortunately for Cuban and Mavericks fans, he signed the contract without any provisions that he'd have to be involved in things like, say, trading Luka Dončić.