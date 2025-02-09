Mavericks Abruptly Lose Assistant Coach Following Luka Doncic Trade
The Luka Doncic trade has now brought changes to the Dallas Mavericks' coaching staff. Mavericks assistant coach Marko Milić has left the team in the wake of the shocking trade that sent five-time NBA All-Star Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis. Marc Stein reported Sunday that Milić did not want to stay on the Mavericks without Doncic there anymore.
The stunning trade, that was not even known by Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd or Doncic himself, has caused fans to protest outside of the American Airlines Center and even calls for general manager Nico Harrison's firing. Now, the trade has resulted in Milić walking away from his position.
Prior to his departure, Milić had not been heard from or seen since the Doncic trade, according to Grant Afseth. Milić holds strong ties to Doncic. He has worked with Doncic in Dallas as a Mavericks assistant coach since the 2022-23 season, and has also coached Doncic on the Slovenian National Team.
Milić himself was the first Slovenian player drafted into the NBA and spent two seasons with the Phoenix Suns before returning to Europe, where he spent the majority of his professional basketball career.