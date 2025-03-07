Mavericks Announce Latest Anthony Davis Injury Update
Anthony Davis was traded to the Dallas Mavericks on February 2nd. Having missed just five of the first 47 games of his season with the Lakers, he arrived while recovering from an abdominal strain. He finally made his Mavericks debut on February 8th and made an immediate impact with 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks in a win over the Houston Rockets.
Unfortunately, Davis suffered a left abductor strain and had to leave the game late in the third quarter. He has yet to return and the Mavericks have gone 4-5 since then and fallen to 10th place in the Western Conference standings.
With the team losing Kyrie Irving to a torn ACL this week, the team could really use Davis if they want to remain in the play-in picture. On Friday they released an injury update for Davis, as well as Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford.
Kind of.
According to the update Davis has been "cleared for more dynamic on-court movements" and both he and Lively "will be evaluated weekly with relevant updates to their status provided, as appropriate." Meanwhile, Gafford is "showing progress."
No timetable was given for anyone. There is just over a month left in the regular season.