Mavericks Bench Contributor Expected Out for Extended Period As Injury Woes Persist
As if they weren't beset enough by injuries, the Dallas Mavericks have reportedly lost another contributor.
Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber has broken his right foot and will miss a significant period of time, according to a Saturday evening report from Shams Charania and Tim MacMahon of ESPN.
Kleber, 32, exited Dallas's 122–107 loss to the Boston Celtics Saturday with what was initially labeled an ankle injury. The forward is averaging 3.1 points and 2.8 rebounds in 19 minutes per game this season.
While those numbers may not look imposing on paper, Kleber was among the Mavericks' final healthy frontcourt pieces. Dallas center Dereck Lively II is expected to miss two to three months with his own foot fracture, Charania reported Wednesday.
Of course, the Mavericks have survived a calendar month without their team's nerve center—guard Luka Doncic, out since Christmas with a calf strain.
Dallas is currently 24-22—ninth in the Western Conference, and two games behind the Los Angeles Clippers for the conference's final guaranteed playoff berth.