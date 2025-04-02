SI

Mavericks Center Dereck Lively II to Return From Injury vs. Hawks

Madison Williams

Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II warms up for a game.
Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II warms up for a game. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks have dealt with some troublesome injuries on their roster as of recent, but one starter will return to the lineup on Wednesday vs. the Atlanta Hawks—center Dereck Lively II.

It will be the first time Lively has been available since Jan. 14 after he sustained a small fracture in his right ankle. Mavericks coach Jason Kidd says he is limiting Lively to 15 minutes on Wednesday night.

It's a big night for Lively in many ways as the game will also mark the first time he'll take the court with teammate Anthony Davis, who was traded to the Mavericks in February when Luka Doncic went to the Los Angeles Lakers. Davis himself missed 18 games with an adductor strain. He returned to the lineup on March 24.

Before missing time with his injury, Lively was averaging 9.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 32 contests this season. Daniel Gafford has stepped up in his place, averaging 12.4 points and 6.9 rebounds this season.

Published
