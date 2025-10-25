Mavericks Fans Bring Back 'Fire Nico' Chant After Team's 0–2 Start, Brutal Loss to Wizards
Despite Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison seeing incredible lottery luck to win the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes, he remains far out of the fan base's good graces after trading superstar guard Luka Dončić to the Lakers last season.
To start the Flagg era, the Mavs are off to an 0–2 start after a disappointing home loss to the Wizards Friday. They lost their opener to the Spurs, which was easier to stomach with a 40-point, 15-rebound incredible showing from Victor Wembanyama.
Star big man Anthony Davis, the key return piece in the Dončić trade, led Dallas with 27 points and 13 rebounds Friday, but that wasn't enough to get past Washington although Flagg added 18 points of his own. Toward the end of the game, the fans at American Airlines Center let their feelings toward Harrison known, bringing back the "fire Nico" chant that rang through the stadium last year following the shocking trade.
Second-year forward Kyshawn George has starred for the Wizards to start their season, dropping 34 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in the 117–107 win in Dallas Friday. Unfortunately for the Mavs, they let a winnable game get away and quickly shatter any optimism from their fan base.
Flagg doesn't turn 19 until December, so no one expected him to come in and immediately set the league on fire. But, the Mavs have expectations to compete after Harrison parted with a longtime fan favorite to pair Davis with Kyrie Irving and win immediately in a stacked Western Conference. Irving tore his ACL in March and remains out for at least the majority of the season, but Flagg's arrival had Mavs fans hopeful their team could compete in the star guard's absence.
Dallas's hopes take a hit after dropping their first two games of the season and their fans will certainly make their distaste for Harrison known despite the incredible lottery luck. Their next chance to get their first win of the season comes Sunday at home against the Raptors.