Mavericks Get Bad News About Luka Dončić's Calf Strain
Luka Dončić is going to miss the next month of the season—at least. The Dallas Mavericks star suffered a left calf strain suffered in the team's Christmas day loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. On Friday their fears were confirmed.
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, Dončić underwent an MRI and "multiple medical consultations" on Thursday and the determination was that Dončić would be re-evaluated in a month.
Dončić had 14 points and five rebounds before he was hurt on Wednesday.
Dončić's numbers were down a bit this season as the Mavericks came off a run to the Western Conference Finals, but the team is in fourth place and has a slightly better winning percentage to start the 2024–2025 season than they finished with last year.
Not only will the Maviercks be without their best player, but TNT, MAX, ESPN and ABC will be without one of the league's biggest stars at least once each over the next month.
