Clippers' Kawhi Leonard's Knee Still An Issue After Game 3 Against Dallas Mavericks
Kawhi Leonard sat down with the Dallas media after Game 3, a 101-90 win for the Mavericks as they take a 2-1 series lead, and commented about his knee. "It just didn't respond the way we wanted it to after the first game," Leonard said to the media, "but we're going to get it right." He also said the plan was for him to play limited minutes Friday night, which looked like that happened, as he finished with 25 minutes.
Leonard missed Game 1 of the series, a win for the Clippers, as a result of knee inflammation over the last few weeks of the season, even receiving an injection in his knee in early April. He's played in each of the last two games, both wins for the Mavs, but has struggled from the floor, combining for 24 points while shooting 11/28 from the floor in those games. He'd been listed as questionable heading into those games as well.
Luka Doncic has had strong defensive sequences against Leonard in particular, forcing tough shots more often than not. It's been clear watching the games that Leonard doesn't have the same burst or strength in his leg that you're used to seeing from him. With a quick turnaround for the next game, Leonard's status will be something to monitor.
Game 3 will be on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. CST from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving Propel Dallas Mavericks to 2-1 Series Lead vs. Clippers
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Playoffs
Follow Austin Veazey on Twitter