A Game with Extra Meaning: Dallas Mavs GAMEDAY at San Antonio

DALLAS- A Dallas Mavericks win in San Antonio tonight would be significant for two reasons:

1. The Mavs lead the 2019-20 season series, 3-0, and will look to sweep the San Antonio Spurs for the first time EVER. The Mavs have already guaranteed a series win against the long-time rival Spurs, which hasn’t happened since the 2009-10 season.

2. The Mavs are sitting comfortably at seventh in the Western Conference with the opportunity to climb to avoid facing the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. A good run in their final 17 games could put the Mavs at fifth in the West. Currently, the Houston Rockets are a game ahead of the Mavs at sixth and the Oklahoma City Thunder are two games ahead of the Mavs at fifth in the standings.

Every game from here on out has extra meaning. 10 of the Mavs final 17 games are against current playoff teams.

Doncic vs. Pesky Spurs: Mavs star Luka Dončić is averaging a 30-point triple-double in the Mavericks’ three wins over the Spurs this season.

Numbers to Know: The Spurs are sitting at 11 in the Western Conference Standings and in jeopardy of missing the NBA playoffs for the first time in 22 years. Let this sink in… the Spurs have advanced to the playoffs every year since Doncic has been born.

Trends: The Mavs have split their last six road games and the Spurs have split their last six home games.

Injury Update: A few key players to the Mavs and Spurs could be out or limited.

Mavs- Jalen Brunson (right shoulder sprain) is out; Seth Curry (left ankle sprain) is out; Dorian Finney-Smith (right hip injury) is questionable; Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (illness) is out; Dwight Powell (right Achilles surgery) is out.

Spurs- Lonnie Walker IV: out (shin), Marco Belinelli: out (illness), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (shoulder), Jakob Poeltl: out (knee).

Game Time: 7 p.m. CT

Location: AT & T Center, San Antonio, Texas

TV/Radio: TNT, 103.3 FM, Univision 1270 AM (Spanish)

Records: Mavericks (39-26, 7th in the West, Spurs (26-36, 12th in the Wast)

Betting line: Dallas is a 3-point favorite with a 227.5 game total over/under.