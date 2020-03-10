Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

A Game with Extra Meaning: Dallas Mavs GAMEDAY at San Antonio

BriAmaranthus

DALLAS- A Dallas Mavericks win in San Antonio tonight would be significant for two reasons:

1. The Mavs lead the 2019-20 season series, 3-0, and will look to sweep the San Antonio Spurs for the first time EVER. The Mavs have already guaranteed a series win against the long-time rival Spurs, which hasn’t happened since the 2009-10 season.

2. The Mavs are sitting comfortably at seventh in the Western Conference with the opportunity to climb to avoid facing the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. A good run in their final 17 games could put the Mavs at fifth in the West. Currently, the Houston Rockets are a game ahead of the Mavs at sixth and the Oklahoma City Thunder are two games ahead of the Mavs at fifth in the standings.

Every game from here on out has extra meaning. 10 of the Mavs final 17 games are against current playoff teams.

Doncic vs. Pesky Spurs: Mavs star Luka Dončić is averaging a 30-point triple-double in the Mavericks’ three wins over the Spurs this season.

Numbers to Know: The Spurs are sitting at 11 in the Western Conference Standings and in jeopardy of missing the NBA playoffs for the first time in 22 years. Let this sink in… the Spurs have advanced to the playoffs every year since Doncic has been born.

Trends: The Mavs have split their last six road games and the Spurs have split their last six home games.

Injury Update: A few key players to the Mavs and Spurs could be out or limited.

Mavs- Jalen Brunson (right shoulder sprain) is out; Seth Curry (left ankle sprain) is out; Dorian Finney-Smith (right hip injury) is questionable; Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (illness) is out; Dwight Powell (right Achilles surgery) is out.

Spurs- Lonnie Walker IV: out (shin), Marco Belinelli: out (illness), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (shoulder), Jakob Poeltl: out (knee).

Game Time: 7 p.m. CT

Location: AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

TV/Radio: TNT, 103.3 FM, Univision 1270 AM (Spanish)

Records: Mavericks (39-26, 7th in the West, Spurs (26-36, 12th in the Wast)

Betting line: Dallas is a 3-point favorite with a 227.5 game total over/under.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

‘Officially Annoyed': Mavs Star Luka Doncic Deserves More Respect From NBA Refs

NBA officials are definitely not the only reason the Dallas Mavericks have lost a handful of heartbreakers, but their officiating of Luka Doncic, most notably in clutch moments, is playing more of a role than it should

Dalton Trigg

by

izen

Mavs Crunch-Time Donuts: Why Can't They Finish at the Finish Line?

Dallas Mavericks Crunch-Time Donuts: Why Can't Luka and the Fellas Finish at the NBA Finish Line?

Mike Fisher

Mavs Seth Curry on Not Being Recruited: Blame 'Mom and Prom'

Dallas Mavericks Guard Seth Curry Is Among The NBA's Finest Shooters. So Why Did It Take So Long to Hit the Big Time? Blame 'Mom and Prom'

Mike Fisher

Coronavirus Precautions: MLB, MLS, NBA, NHL Unite To Close Locker Rooms To Media

The Coronavirus' Impact on the Sports World is Undeniable. The NBA and three Other Major Sports Are Doing Something About it

BriAmaranthus

Watch: Mavs Luka Doncic 'Athleticism' On Display - In Three Gears

Watch: Dallas Mavericks' Slick Luka Doncic Puts NBA Defenses On Skates - Including Three Times on One Play

Mike Fisher

Mavs Monday Full-Contact Donuts

The Dallas Mavericks' Otherwise Successful NBA Week ends on a Sour Note and a Bloody Lip.

Steven Kilpatrick

WATCH: Bloodied Luka Doncic Refs Complaint - Mavs Are 'Playing 5-on-8'

WATCH: A Bloodied Luka Doncic Issues His Complaint Against NBA Refs After Loss To Pacers - His Mavs Are 'Playing 5-on-8'

Mike Fisher

by

Coach Brick

Mavs Carlisle On NBA and Coronavirus: 'Do The Right Thing'

The Dallas Mavericks, like every other NBA team, has received the memo regarding coronavirus preparations. And Coach Rick Carlisle Has A Simple Message

Matthew Postins

Luka's Mavs Lose Hard-Fought Game to Pacers, Snapping Four-Game Home Streak

Luka Doncic was unable to make a couple of last-second heaves from three to tie the game, and the Dallas Mavericks (39-26) lost to the Indiana Pacers (39-25) in heartbreaking fashion -- something they've experienced a lot of this season.

Dalton Trigg

Can Kristaps Porzingis continue his excellence?Dallas Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Indiana Pacers

Reigning Western Conference Player Of The Week, Kristaps Porzingis, Is Playing Lights Out As The Dallas Mavs Host The Indiana Pacers.

BriAmaranthus