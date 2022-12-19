Amar’e Stoudemire Denies Punching Teenage Daughter; Mavs & Knicks Ex Speaks on 'Wickedness'

“I could never see myself assaulting any person, especially my children. I respect, protect, and love my family, particularly my children.'' - Amar’e Stoudemire

This story contains details of an allegation of domestic violence.

Former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire is refuted a report alleging that he punched one of his teenage daughters, drawing blood and leading him being charged with one count of misdemeanor battery in Miami.

“Over the last 24 hours, an incident at my family home led to my being charged with assaulting my daughter,” he wrote on Instagram. “It is an allegation based on a report that does not square with the facts. I am of the Jewish faith, today Jewish people all over the world celebrate Hanukkah and hear the story of how we fought wickedness. I believe that ‘whatever is hateful to you, do not do to others.’

“As the investigation unfolds, the facts will show the allegations to be groundless as my daughter’s medical condition is not the result of being assaulted by a father who is nearly 7 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds,” he continued. “I could never see myself assaulting any person, especially my children. I respect, protect, and love my family, particularly my children. As a father, I ask for your grace as we secure our space and privacy.”

Via a police report acquired by the Miami Herald, Stoudemire, 40, was arrested early Sunday morning. Among his children are a 17-year-old daughter and a 14-year-old daughter with his ex-wife, Alexis Stoudemire.

The report cites claims that the six-time All-Star Stoudemire, who played 14 years in the NBA, including stints with the Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavs and New York Knicks, punched and slapped his daughter, drawing blood.

“I observed blood stains on the victim’s sweater and sweatpants,” the arrest report states, per the Herald. “The mother of the victim showed me the photo she received from her daughter, which shows the victim crying and blood running down her face.”

