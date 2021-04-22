Anthony Davis Back: Mavs vs. Lakers GAMEDAY

After losing four of its last five games, the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Detroit Pistons 127-118 on Wednesday night.

In a quick turnaround, Dallas will host the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. In the first of a two-game mini-series, Lakers star Anthony Davis is expected to make his long-awaited return from his February 14 calf injury.

Since Davis’s injury, Los Angeles has been able to hold its own with a 14-16 overall record. Furthermore, the Lakers also played many of these games without co-star LeBron James, who sprained a high ankle while facing off against the Atlanta Hawks.

Now that the Mavs are only a half-game behind the Portland Trailblazers, all-star guard Luka Doncic recognizes the importance of keeping the energy level high:

“We’ve got to transfer that to every game, we’ve got to play hard, play with energy and do it every game.”

READ MORE: Mavs Avoid Three-Game Skid, Win 127-117 Against Pistons

READ MORE: Spurs' DeMar DeRozan Linked To Mavs: NBA Free Agency

INJURY REPORT: Dallas Mavericks: Tyrell Terry: out, Maxi Kleber: questionable

Los Angeles Lakers: Andre Drummond (toe), Dennis Schroder (foot), and Markieff Morris (ankle) are probable. Anthony Davis (calf) and Marc Gasol (pinkie) are questionable. LeBron James (ankle) and Jared Dudley (knee) are out

ODDS: The Mavs entered the day as two-point favorites to the Lakers, and the total over/under is 217 points

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (31-26) VS. NEW YORK KNICKS (35-23)

WHEN: Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 8:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: TNT

CONTINUE READING: Mavs Film Room: Was Seth Curry Trade A Mistake?