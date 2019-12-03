Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Game Day
DBcom Boards

Are Mavs 98-Percent NBA Playoff-Bound? The Computer - And Houston's Daryl Morey - Say It Is So

Mike Fisher

I did not predict that the 2019-20 Dallas Mavericks would qualify for this year's NBA Playoffs. The fancy prediction machines - and a smart enemy named Daryl Morey - are combining to proclaim me to be a happy idiot.

The Mavs' convincing win at the Lakers on Sunday (see our game story here, our Mavs Step Back Podcast here and the best notebook in the business in our Mavs Monday Donuts here) propelled Dallas to a 13-6 record. To begin the week, the Mavs are in fourth place in the West, dancing up top with the likes of the Lakers and Nuggets and Clippers ... and technically ahead of the Houston Rockets, who also begin the week at 13-6 ...

But Dallas somehow won at Houston, so yeah, tiebreakers and stuff!

Our old pals the Rockets come into play in another way as well. On Twitter, when the subject of Dallas as a playoff contender was broached, none other than Houston GM Daryl Morey stepped in, proclaiming the Mavs to be "one of the best teams in the NBA.''

Is all of this - Luka Doncic's work and the work of his helpers - sustainable? Mavericks voice Chuck Cooperstein points out that the first 20 games are a great historical indicator of playoff likelihood. And there's more. The website FiveThirtyEight deals in daily updates, feeding all sorts of data into a gigantic computer to reach likelihood conclusions.

And those proud geeks tell us that as of today, the Dallas Mavericks have a ... NINETY-EIGHT PERCENT CHANCE of making the playoffs. Really!

I guess I'm an idiot for not being able for forecast the 13-6 start, and I know I'm an idiot for not fully understanding the "98-percent'' stuff. But through the first quarter of this NBA season? I'm a happy idiot.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mavs at Pels Preview: Dallas' Next Enemy? 'Physicality'

Steven Kilpatrick
0

DallasBasketball.com's Mavs at Pels Preview Has 'Our Boys In Blue' Reaching Toward the Top of The NBA West. But Dallas' Next Enemy? 'Physicality'

Mavs Monday Donuts: How Unicorns and Workhorses Better LeBron's Lakers

Steven Kilpatrick
0

The Mavs Move to 13-6 and Hold Fourth Place In the NBA West As We Bake the Monday Donuts: How Unicorns and Workhorses Better LeBron's Lakers

Mavs Step Back Episode 48: Luka's Mavs get 'Biggest Win of the Season' Against LeBron's Lakers, 114-100

Dalton Trigg
0

Mavs Step Back Episode 48: Luka's Mavs get 'Biggest Win of the Season' Against LeBron's Lakers, 114-100

Mavs End 10-Game Lakers Winning Streak With 114-100 Victory in L.A.

Matt Galatzan
0

Behind a huge third quarter from Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks dismantled the NBA leading Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 at the Staples Center

Mavs at Lakers Preview Donuts: How Luka Is Changing Our NBA West Playoff Thoughts

Matthew Postins
0

The Beautiful, Brutal Western Conference has seen more turnover than just the Dallas Mavericks crashing the party - and today, the "crashing'' continues with a Mavs matinee at the LeBron-led Lakers

'Absolutely Breathtaking': Big Third Quarter From Doncic Earns Mavs 120-113 Win in Phoenix

Matt Galatzan
1 0

Thanks to a clutch second half from Luka Doncic, the Mavs earned their first win over the Suns in Phoenix since early in the the 2015-16 season

Mavs at Suns Preview: Giving Thanks For Luka Doncic - And Those Too-Early 'MVP' Chants

Steven Kilpatrick
0

Don't Misunderstand; We're Caught Up in it, too. Thankful for it in This Holiday Season, Really. But as Dallas Visits Phoenix Tonight, Mavs Nation, Maybe It's Too Early To Chant 'MVP' For Luka Doncic

Mavs Thanksgiving Donuts: Donnie On How Luka Doncic Has Altered the Timetable

Mike Fisher
0

We've got NBA Trade Ideas, We've Got On-the-Scene Analysis of the Weekend's Dallas Mavericks Games, and We've got Mavs Thanksgiving Donuts with a Donnie Nelson exclusive On How Luka Doncic Has Altered the Timetable

NBA Source: Mavs Not Involved in Any "Serious'' Trade Conversations (Yet)

Matt Galatzan
0

Despite the recent rumors of the Mavs interest in Andre Iguodala resurfacing, a source has told DallasBasktball.com that there has been no movement regarding a trade.

Mavs Winning Streak Comes to an End in 114-99 Loss to Clippers

Matt Galatzan
0

Despite another great effort from Luka Doncic, the Mavs couldn't withstand the might of Kawhi and Paul George, falling 114-99 at the American Airlines Center