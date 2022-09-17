'Bad Attitude'? Knicks' Cam Reddish Trade Idea to Mavs Hits A Snag

DALLAS - If the Dallas Mavericks really want to acquire Cam Reddish in trade from the New York Knicks, and if they are willing to part with the desired first-round pick, maybe one obstacle has been cleared: There does not seem to be much trade-minded competition for the forward.

An Eastern Conference GM told Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney that the Knicks won’t consider trading Reddish unless they get a first-round pick back in the deal.

The logic?

"They gave up a first-round pick to get him to New York so there is no way they’re going to send him out for anything less than a first-round pick in return,” said the GM.

This comes on the heels of the 6-8 Reddish reportedly recently having requested a trade from the Knicks as he enters the final year of his rookie deal. He's just 23, so the former lottery pick surely is still considered a "prospect'' of sorts.

But there is another issue. The GM source thinks the “bad attitude” of Reddish is also problematic.

“I am not going to give up a first-rounder for an attitude like that,” the GM said. “He played, what, 15 minutes a game for the Knicks? And he wants a trade? Forget it.”

DallasBasketball.com and Inside The Spurs’ Grant Afseth has tossed the San Antonio Spurs into the mix, and our man Afseth makes the argument Reddish could find playing time there.

“With Reddish being limited in his role early in his NBA career, he would have the greatest chance to showcase his abilities he’s faced,” he wrote. “There isn’t a clear-cut, proven shot creator in the Spurs’ offense, so Reddish showing dynamic traits would be needed.”

If Reddish truly has "dynamic traits,'' any Dallas interest would be justified. But if he truly has a "bad attitude''? The Luka Doncic-led Mavs probably do not have the stomach for that.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Facebook.