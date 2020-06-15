Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

'Happy Places': Boban Describes Mavs Work In The Gym

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - When last we saw Dallas Mavericks big man Boban Marjanovic, he was shocking the world with a stellar March 11 effort in a win over the visiting Denver Nuggets, doing it all on the way to a 31-point, 17-rebound evening.

And then, suddenly, the world got shocked in another way. And we haven't see Boban - or basketball - since.

We're about to see the re-re-birth of Boban, as the COVID-19-hiatus'ed NBA is working towards resuming the season in late July at Orlando’s Walt Disney World Resort.

"We’ll all be together, we’ll see each other off the court as well,'' Marjanovic told Zurnal. "It can’t be bad in Disneyland, that’s for sure.''

Boban's upbeat personality is part of his 7-foot-4 worth of charm (as his ability to on occasion come deep off the bench to give you 31 and 17). So, yes. Disney World will be fun. Boban has a projection for what it might look like once players meet there.

"I believe that it will be something similar to the World Cup, as well as that all security protocols will be detailed and clearly defined,'' he said. "In general, the NBA always thinks of everything. And it will certainly be the same this time. 

The Mavs backup center detailed how, in Dallas, the Mavericks are already doing much of that in the newly structured workouts at team HQ.

“Attention is paid to every detail,'' he said. "From wearing masks, avoiding contact, and so on. Nothing is left to chance. Before entering, they measure your temperature, (and) you have to leave the shoes you came in. You can’t enter the training center in them.

"As soon as you finish working on a piece of gym equipment, it is disinfected immediately. The distance is taken care of. So, four players are working at the same time. While one is running, the other is shooting, the third is in the gym, the fourth is working on the jump and then we spin in a circle. One coach goes on one player and there is no interference.”

Sounds, fun, relatively. But not as much fun as Boban and Luka Doncic and the Mavs are hoping to have at Disney World.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Spurs Popovich Blasts NFL and Cowboys Jerry Jones for 'Hypocritical' Trump Support

Legendary San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Blasts The NFL and Leaders Like Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones for Their 'Hypocritical' Support of President Trump

Mike Fisher

Luka Doncic 'Fat'? No - And NBA Won't Like Mavs Star When He's Angry

Luka Doncic Claps Back At These Ridiculous 'Fat' Accusations - And The Rest Of The NBA Won't Like The Dallas Mavericks Star When He's Angry

Mike Fisher

Happy 9th Mavs Champs Anniversary: ‘Oh My God, They’re Going To Win!’

Happy 9th Dallas Mavs NBA Champs Anniversary: ‘Oh My God, They’re Going To Win!’

Mike Fisher

WATCH: Dallas Mavs Luka Doncic Jokes About 'When I Used To Jump'

WATCH: Dallas Mavs Luka Doncic Is Self-Effacing, Joking About 'When I Used To Jump'

Mike Fisher

Whitt's End: 'Amazing' Is About To Happen For The Dallas Mavericks

Whitt's End: 'Amazing' Is About To Happen For The Dallas Mavericks - Plus Our Weekly DFW Sports Notebook

Richie Whitt

Mavs Donuts: 1-on-1 With Justin Jackson - 'We're Ready For The 'New Norm'

Mavs Donuts: 1-on-1 With Justin Jackson - The Orlando-Bound Dallas Mavericks Are, He Says, 'Ready For The 'New Norm'

Dalton Trigg

Mavs Roundtable: Expectations for Dallas in Re-Start Season

In an NBA year filled with unprecedented circumstances, what are expectations for the 40-27 Dallas Mavs? A DBcom Roundtable: Expectations for Dallas in this Re-Start Season

BriAmaranthus

by

samperkinsfan

Luka Life in Quarantine: Slovenian Trainer With Mavs Details

Luka Life in Quarantine: Slovenian Trainer Offers Dallas Mavs Details on Doncic Practice, Exercise & Diet Before His NBA Return

Mike Fisher

'500 Makes': Porzingis Has 'Kobe-Like' Plan For Return

'500 Makes': Kristaps Porzingis Checks In From Europe And Details His 'Kobe-Inspired' Dallas Mavs Plan For An NBA Return

Mike Fisher

COVID-19 Crunch: NBPA 'Surprised' By NBA's Tight 2-Season Schedule Plan

COVID-19 Crunch: NBPA 'Surprised' By NBA's Tight 2-Season Schedule Plan

Mike Fisher