BREAKING: Doncic, Cuban Lead Mavs In $1.25 Million Donation To Dallas Winter Storm Relief

DALLAS - A group of Dallas Mavericks have teamed up to donate $1.1 million to the Dallas Mayor’s Disaster Relief Fund as a way to help DFW battle back from the problems caused by this week's winter weather.

“I am beyond grateful for our partnership with the Dallas Mavericks and for the generosity of the organization,” Mayor Eric Johnson said in a statement. “Our residents are hurting right now, and this donation will be a tremendous help to those in need as we deal with property damage, displacements, water accessibility, and other related issues.”

Owner Mark Cuban, CEO Cynt Marshall, and players Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell have been cited (via the Dallas Morning News) as donors. The Mavs Foundation and Chime, a major team sponsor, are also contributing.

“There are so many fellow Dallasites without food, water, and shelter during this devastating winter storm, and we would be remiss if we did not help in some way,” Powell said in a statement. “I hope that our contributions will give relief to those struggling during this time.”

Millions of Texans have been without power, heat and water due to the severity of the storm. Two Mavs games have been canceled this week due to the inclement and dangerous weather.

“I hope others will also consider donating whatever they can to the Mayor’s Disaster Relief Fund and other reputable local organizations as we begin our recovery,” Johnson said.

