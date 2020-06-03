DALLAS - Beloved former Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki is helping clean up the Dallas community after days of high tensions and protests across the country following the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody last week in Minnesota.

In the video, Nowitzki is helping police officers paint a brick wall (no ladder required!). The newly-retired German icon's actions are proceeded by his online support for victims of racism. On Tuesday, the 14-time NBA All-Star vowed to aid this "powerful and overdue change in society".

Nowitzki committed a pledge to an organization that will help educate future generations about social injustice.

'You have my ears and you have my voice,'' Dirk said.

More members of the Dallas Mavericks organization have also joined the conversation and shared their support.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was joined by team members on Sunday evening as part of a prayer vigil for Floyd outside Dallas Police headquarters. Cuban was joined by Mavericks players Dwight Powell, Justin Jackson, Jalen Brunson, and Maxi Kleber.

This is our community, our country,” Cuban told The Dallas Morning News. “Both are hurting. I wanted to be here to listen. To understand better the pain the African-American community is going through. And to show that the Mavs organization will be here to help.”

Powell told the News: “I think it’s important for anybody who cares about justice and the things that are going on in this city and the things that have been going on in this country for a long time.

“It’s important to be a part of the conversation. I think Mark has done a great job in his leadership of us and showing us that we have a voice. To be able to be here and hear the voice of the community — share their opinions and thoughts and feelings — it was very important for us to be here today.”