Skip to main content

'The Better Team': Jazz Edge Luka Doncic's Mavs, Tie Series

It's tantalizingly easy to get caught up in the excitement of the NBA Playoffs, isn't it?

In the thrilling aftermath of the Dallas Mavericks' Game 3 win at Utah, somebody in the DFW media crowed that Dallas is "clearly the better team, even without Luka Doncic.''

It's tantalizingly easy to get caught up in the excitement of the NBA Playoffs, isn't it?

Saturday's Game 4 outcome - a 100-99 nail-biting Mavs loss at Utah that occurred despite Luka's part-magical/part-methodical season playoff debut - offers proof of how fickle this NBA Playoffs thing is.

Which is "the better team,'' Mavs or Jazz?

It depends; which day is it? Which game? Who got hurt? How did the whistle blow? How did the ball bounce?

luka jaz 3
luka jaz 2
luka jaz 1

Before this week's Game 3 win, which gave Dallas its then-2-1 lead, the Mavs had not been victorious at Utah in eight years. Jalen Brunson has worked in this series to overcome that mountain, and now Doncic - back from a calf strain to contribute 30 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in 34 minuted here - will continue to work to do the same.

But "the better team'' isn't determined in one, two or three games; it's determined only by a collection of one, two, three and four wins.

And the third-seeded Mavs aren't better than anybody. Not yet.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

luka jaz dp 8
Play

Mavs vs. Jazz In-Game Tracker: Utah Endures Luka Doncic, Takes Big Halftime Lead

All three games in the series have been decided by eight-or-fewer points.

By Bri Amaranthus1 hour ago
1 hour ago
gettyimages-1240142499-594x594
Play

Luka Doncic Injury: Mavs Star Returns For Game 4 vs. Jazz

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is set to make his return to the team's lineup for Game 4 against the Utah Jazz.

By Grant Afseth5 hours ago
5 hours ago
AACB048C-3D53-41CA-B044-E8B62F47CB83
Play

Kleber, Mavs Keep Getting Open 3s; What's Next For Jazz Defense?

The Dallas Mavericks are leading the NBA in playoff catch-and-shoot points per game by a wide margin. What's next for the Utah Jazz defense?

By Grant Afseth7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Also worth noting: As the series is tied 2-2, with Dallas ultimately holding home-court advantage, Utah isn't yet better than anybody, either.

For one game, though, Utah - led by Jordan Clarkson's 25 points helping Donovan Mitchell's 23 - sort of solved Dallas. Or, at least, benefited from two late Dallas failures. ... a 3-point miss at the buzzer, but before that, two missed clutch-time free throws from Dwight Powell that followed a momentum-stealing Luka trey.

There was a sort-of minutes limit on Luka (until he played 34 of 'em), but the reality is, he controlled the minutes. He did so by moving with a paced deliberation that was more "smart'' than it was "sluggish.''

As befits what could be a long series - "The Best Team'' be damned - Luka was trying to save himself for "the moment.''

Brunson did his thing (23 points), with Spencer Dinwiddie and Maxi Kleber didn't really do theirs, combining for just eight points.

The Mavs stormed to an early 13-5 lead, but the Jazz pushed inside to overcome that, and Dallas didn't lead again until the third ... and then led for some of those final delicious seconds, until ... "the better team''?

Which is "the better team''? Monday marks Game 5, at the AAC. After that, eventually, the Mavs and Jazz will inform the world of the truth ... just as soon as one of them wins a fourth game.

luka jaz dp 8
News

Mavs vs. Jazz In-Game Tracker: Utah Endures Luka Doncic, Takes Big Halftime Lead

By Bri Amaranthus1 hour ago
gettyimages-1240142499-594x594
News

Luka Doncic Injury: Mavs Star Returns For Game 4 vs. Jazz

By Grant Afseth5 hours ago
AACB048C-3D53-41CA-B044-E8B62F47CB83
News

Kleber, Mavs Keep Getting Open 3s; What's Next For Jazz Defense?

By Grant Afseth7 hours ago
gettyimages-1392993732-594x594
News

Great Gobert Debate: Jazz Intrigued By Small-Ball Lineup vs. Mavs

By Grant Afseth21 hours ago
F0398CBD-F30A-46C1-8167-DC58264F7690
News

Brunson & Dinwiddie Detonate Jazz; Mavs Star Doncic Prepares for Game 4 Debut

By Dalton Trigg22 hours ago
Josh Green, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
News

'Take It to Make It': Josh Green Builds Confidence in Game 3 Win for Mavs

By Grant Afseth22 hours ago
Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
News

Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavs & NBA Free Agency: Dad Speaks Out

By Grant Afseth22 hours ago
Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
News

Jalen Brunson Surgically Leads Mavs to Game 3 Win Over Jazz

By Grant AfsethApr 22, 2022