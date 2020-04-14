Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

Mavs Luka Doncic: 'WonderBoy' Is Now A 'Bearded Wonder'

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks has, for his two seasons in the NBA, generally gone with a form of facial hair we might call "the scruff look.'' It's a caring way to look uncaring ... a very casually macho thing.

Given the fact that he just turned 20, and that much of his time in he spotlight has been during his teenage years, it was logical to wonder - no offense, we were all teenagers once! - if the reason Luka didn't actually grow an actual beard is because he ...

Couldn't?

But now an "aha!'' moment, as the NBA hiatus and the COVID-19 situation has given him an opportunity to have something to do while in quarantine: to grow out his facial hair ... a new look because there is actually hair there.

Luka is having some fun with the new look on Instagram, as his followers are voting "yes'' or "no'' on his hairy mug.

Speaking as someone who could and did grow a mustache at age 12, I would suggest Luka get that danged thing trimmed. Leaving it all scraggly like that is no "look.'' It's just "inattention.''

I'm sure Luka will eventually figure this all out, as he quickly figures out most other things, especially on the basketball court, where the "WonderBoy'' who is now a "Bearded Wonder'' was the NBA Rookie of the Year almost before he needed to really shave and this season has grown - beard-like! - into an MVP candidate. Last time we saw Luka he was at 28.7 points per game, 9.3 rebounds per game, 8.7 assists per game and 1.1 steals per game, having led the Mavs to their 40-27 record, which was good for No. 7 in the West.

We look forward to their return ... and really, "scraggly'' is an OK thing to be as long as it stays on the face and not on the court.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lobo Envisions WNBA Draft Trade For Pick-Rich Dallas Wings

Holly Rowe And Rebecca Lobo Talk WNBA Draft: High Praise For Chennedy Carter And Exciting Times - And Maybe Trades - for the Dallas Wings

Dorothy Gentry

by

Howard Megdal

Mavs Dirk in Retirement: 'I Can't Believe It's Been A Year'

Dallas Mavs Icon Dirk Nowitzki Reflects on NBA Retirement: 'I Can't Believe It's Been A Year'

Mike Fisher

Dez Bryant Dishes On 'Faces of the NBA' Luka, Zion & Ja

NFL Standout Dez Bryant Dishes On 'Faces of the NBA' Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson & Ja Morant

Mike Fisher

Mavs Coach Carlisle: COVID-19 Hitting NBA 'A Blessing In Disguise'

Dallas Mavs Coach Rick Carlisle Offers A Unique and Smart Angle, Saying The COVID-19 Virus Hitting The NBA Was 'A Blessing In Disguise'

Mike Fisher

Wings WNBA Draft Primer: Dallas Will Reload With Bundle Of Early Picks

Wings WNBA Draft Primer: Dallas Will Reload With Bundle Of Early Picks In The Friday, April 17 Event

Dorothy Gentry

Fight! Porzingis Names His 3 Favorite Athletes of All-Time

Fight! Fight! Dallas Mavericks Star Kristaps Porzingis Names His 3 Favorite Athletes of All-Time

Mike Fisher

Whitt's End: Do The Dirk & Nash Imitators Even Watch the Mavs?

Whitt's End: Do The Dirk & Nash Imitators Even Watch the Dallas Mavericks? Our DFW Sports Notebook Featuring Mike Rhyner, The Cowboys and 'Modern Family'

Richie Whitt

NBA Players Will Get Full April 15 Paychecks (And Apparently Need Them)

This Isn't A Story About 'Sympathy,' Just About a COVID-19 Factoid: NBA Star CJ McCollum: Says One-Third of Players Living 'Paycheck to Paycheck' ... And Now An April 15 Payday Update

Mike Fisher

Tamika Catchings On The Hall of Fame, Her Hearing And The Heart of Kobe

DFW Product Tamika Catchings Talks About Her Entry Into The Hall of Fame, Her Hearing Challenge And The Heart of Her Late Friend Kobe Bryant

Dorothy Gentry

Mark Cuban Offers Semi-Scientific Hope: Maybe 'Sports Returns In June'

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Continues To Learn and Lead, and Says (With Semi-Scientific Hope) That Maybe 'Sports Can Return In June'

Mike Fisher