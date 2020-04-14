Mavs Luka Doncic: 'WonderBoy' Is Now A 'Bearded Wonder'

DALLAS - Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks has, for his two seasons in the NBA, generally gone with a form of facial hair we might call "the scruff look.'' It's a caring way to look uncaring ... a very casually macho thing.

Given the fact that he just turned 20, and that much of his time in he spotlight has been during his teenage years, it was logical to wonder - no offense, we were all teenagers once! - if the reason Luka didn't actually grow an actual beard is because he ...

Couldn't?

But now an "aha!'' moment, as the NBA hiatus and the COVID-19 situation has given him an opportunity to have something to do while in quarantine: to grow out his facial hair ... a new look because there is actually hair there.

Luka is having some fun with the new look on Instagram, as his followers are voting "yes'' or "no'' on his hairy mug.

Speaking as someone who could and did grow a mustache at age 12, I would suggest Luka get that danged thing trimmed. Leaving it all scraggly like that is no "look.'' It's just "inattention.''

I'm sure Luka will eventually figure this all out, as he quickly figures out most other things, especially on the basketball court, where the "WonderBoy'' who is now a "Bearded Wonder'' was the NBA Rookie of the Year almost before he needed to really shave and this season has grown - beard-like! - into an MVP candidate. Last time we saw Luka he was at 28.7 points per game, 9.3 rebounds per game, 8.7 assists per game and 1.1 steals per game, having led the Mavs to their 40-27 record, which was good for No. 7 in the West.

We look forward to their return ... and really, "scraggly'' is an OK thing to be as long as it stays on the face and not on the court.