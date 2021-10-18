'Happy': Cuban Comments on Mavs' Porzingis

DALLAS — Coming off an undefeated preseason, the spirits of the Dallas Mavericks are high — most notably, Kristaps Porzingis.

Porzingis is coming off a disappointing performance against the LA Clippers in the NBA playoffs — featuring underwhelming averages of 13.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in seven performances.

A lot has changed since the Mavericks' first-round exit. Donnie Nelson is gone. Rick Carlisle is gone. Haralabos Voulgaris is gone. Meanwhile, Porzingis went from being quietly open to the idea of a trade to embracing a renewed optimism under new coach Jason Kidd.

During a recent appearance on the "Mavs Film Room" podcast, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban discussed Kristaps Porzingis' outlook ahead of the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

Said Cuban: "He's healthy. He's coming in a lot healthier. He's coming in with a fresh set of expectations. He's coming in with something to prove. You can just feel — he's happy. He's happy for the first time since he's got here."

The Mavericks will need a strong 2021-22 season from Porzingis for a variety of reasons. Atop the list — seeing whether he is the right answer as the co-star next to Luka Doncic. Everything will solve itself if the Mavericks end up receiving such results.

For KP's part, it seems he feels more involved in the Kidd-led process of "solving things.''

"He’s trying to put me in the situations where I can be the best player, take the most out of my skill set, and that’s extremely important,'' Porzingis said. "For me, that gives me confidence.

"He told me, 'If you have anything, communicate. How you want yourself to be used, let me know and we can talk about it and figure out ways.' For me as a player that is huge, and that is a really good first step in building and being a good team."

So far, so good, as Dallas finished the preseason with the "NBA championship'' of autumn, a 4-0 mark.

Even if the Mavericks end up feeling as though a reconfiguration around Doncic could be what's best, a strong season from Porzingis could restore the necessary trade value to make a deal to accomplish such a feat.

Having a full offseason of being healthy allowed for Porzinigs to work on improving his skill-set as opposed to focusing on rehabilitating from a major injury. The Mavericks are optimistic about what they have in the one-time All-Star.

There was a real effort made by the Mavericks to show Porzingis that he is valued highly by the organization. Kidd's summer visit to Latvia was an important opportunity for both to connect with each other.

If Kristaps Porzingis can stay healthy, have a big season, and have it translate to the playoffs — many questions would then have answers. And everybody would be as "happy'' as KP now seems to be.