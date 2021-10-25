Streaming Snag? Cuban Proposes TV Fix for Mavs Fans

Due to streaming restrictions, Dallas Mavericks fans have experienced difficulties in viewing their favorite ball team. Mark Cuban offers a solution.

Are you tired of cable?

Do you only have the box to watch Dallas Mavericks games?

Thankfully, there is a chance you can cut the cord for good, as Mavs owner Mark Cuban has a grand plan.

Streaming services, like most entertainment mediums, are fun until business and politics ruin a good time. Sinclair snatched potential customers away from streaming services like Youtube TV, Hulu and others as those streaming sites lost rights to regional Fox Sports channels (now Bally Sports).

With Cuban's help, the cost of watching Mavs games on the sole streaming site which has the rights to broadcast your favorite team will possibly take a delightful dive. Direct TV Stream's pricing is $84.99 monthly but would become a mere $35 charge if Cuban gets his way.

What is the catch you ask? Well, firstly, season-ticket holders get first dibs on the $50 monthly credit to ease the weight in their wallets. After the ticket-holders get their nibble, the credit lasts for the first 10,000 fans.

Although maybe not a perfect proposal, it's a start.

Don't worry, if the plan falls through or you struggle to beat the first 10,000 desperate-for-games Mavs fans, Luka Doncic and Dallas are set to play on national TV at least 25 more times this season. Also, if you still don't want to buy a cable package, you can always go to a bar (The Maverick Bar, Fish reminds us) for your Mavs game fix.

For now, Spectrum, DirecTV and SuddenlinkGrande Communications have Mavs fans’ wallets and choices in a vice grip. … that may be loosening.

Follow Dallasbasketball.com for more developments on this story, and everything else Dallas Mavericks.