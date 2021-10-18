Mavs Have Big Plans For Young Players Under Kidd

The Dallas Mavericks will look to prioritize the development of young players around Luka Doncic under new coach Jason Kidd.

DALLAS — In order to build a sustainable winner in the NBA, it's pivotal to have the successful development of young talent. The Dallas Mavericks will need to experience strides in that department during the season.

Of course, there have been some victories for the Mavericks in the drafting department as of late. The selections of Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson in the 2018 NBA Draft make for a homerun of a haul. Beyond that, the results have been underwhelming.

One of the criticisms of former Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle was his unwillingness to provide extended opportunities to young players. Under Jason Kidd, his early comments suggest a varied approach from the previous regime.

“When you go back and look at their last series against the Clippers, they gave the Clippers everything they could and maybe could have won that,” Kidd told Mavs.com. “But we do have a very talented player in Luka.

“I think with (Kristaps Porzingis), (Dorian) Finney-Smith, Jalen Brunson and being able to keep developing a Josh Green – a young player – I think that’s what we’re focusing on is our young players playing more because we need everybody. It’s a team, so we want to develop players not just to be here to help Luka, but to help everyone.”

Much focus will be placed on Josh Green, who was selected with the 18th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. The decision to take Tyrell Terry has ended up a failure given he was waived — making the success of the Green pick all the more important.

Green has shown real ability to make an impact doing the dirty work on both ends in addition to some passing flashes. Regardless, improving as a shooter is a must to fully check all of the boxes of being an ideal wing option next to Luka Doncic.

If Green can show progression in his development for the Mavericks this season, it could go a long way in the team's hopes of achieving playoff success when it's all said and done.