Celtics Recount Luka Game-Winner

Boston Celtics guard Josh Richardson recounts guarding Luka Doncic on the game-winner that gave the Dallas Mavericks a 107-104 victory on Saturday.

DALLAS — With a tie game, a turned-off shot clock, and the Dallas Mavericks holding possession of the basketball ... Luka Doncic had the Boston Celtics right where he wanted them.

Doncic attacked an open gap on the left side of the floor to get to his step-back from beyond the arc, putting the Celtics defense in a position where hoping for a miss was all that could truly be done.

The shot, of course, went in before the buzzer sounded, creating a 107-104 Saturday night Mavs win at the AAC.

As the release was made on Doncic's shot, Josh Richardson, who was the on-ball defender on the play (and who of course played with Luka in Dallas last year), explained how he 'guarded it well' but the execution was just 'better offense.'

"I think I guarded it well," said Richardson. "He's hit game-winners quite a few times. It's tough, but you've got to give credit where it's due. Good defense. Better offense."

It certainly did not help Richardson that Doncic was fouled after an inbound pass on the play prior — going from 10 seconds on the shot clock with 16 seconds on the game clock to having the shot clock turned off. At this point, Doncic had the full capability to get the final shot.

“Yeah, I was surprised, because if you don’t foul you (the Celtics) have the last shot,” Doncic said. “It was 10 seconds on the shot clock and 16 on the game clock, so I was really surprised.”

To Richardson's credit, Doncic even admitted the shot was a difficult one. Great players are able to come up in pivotal moments with big plays as Doncic did in this instance.

“I think it was a difficult shot,” Doncic said. “I had to stop for a second – I didn’t know it went in.

“I was just trying to get to my spot.” (For more on Luka's comments, click on "The Best Moments'' here.)

At some point, opposing teams may have to just not allow Doncic to face a one-on-one situation with the game on the line. Making someone else beat them even if the unit would be out of position could be a better set of circumstances to live with.

Because "good defense'' vs. "better offense'' means Luka Doncic wins. A lot.