Mavs Cry 'Tampering' as Jalen Brunson Holds $106 Million Meeting with Knicks

A meeting was nixed. Or "Knicks'ed.'' And now comes another meeting in New York ... and some level of crying in Dallas.

DALLAS - The top priority for the Dallas Mavericks entering the offseason was to retain the services of Jalen Brunson, who has entered free agency as of Thursday. The momentum recently shifted to the New York Knicks being the favorites to sign him, but the race for his services may not be over just yet.

On the one hand, Woj at ESPN is reporting that Brunson is meeting with the Knicks "armed with a five-year, $106-Mavericks offer.'' That puts a slight pause on the idea that Brunson to New York is "done.''

At the same time, Mavs sources are apparently leaking that they believe the Knicks "tampered.'' ... and it doesn't take a harsh critic to wonder why an organization is bothering to make such noise when it might be better of either ...

1) Licking its wounds and moving on - and quickly.

2) Pondering what magical "tampering'' words the Knicks could've uttered that somehow trumped four years of Brunson being able to hear Dallas' position.

Is Brunson worth the trouble?

After pulling off a career-best year with averages of 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists, Brunson followed it with postseason heroics. With Luka Doncic sidelined for the first three games of the Mavericks' first-round series against the Utah Jazz, Brunson averaged 32.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists.

Brunson's perceived value had soared after leading the Mavericks to a 2-1 record to begin their series against the Jazz without Doncic. He continued to make a significant impact with averages of 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 18 playoff games as the Mavericks made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals.

It was reported late last week by Marc Stein that Brunson is increasingly expected to receive a four-year contract offer worth in the "range" of $100 million after New York had begun clearing the necessary cap space using trades to be able to make such an offer.

On Wednesday, Yahoo! Sports reported the Knicks are still viewed as the frontrunners to sign Brunson and are expected to offer a deal in the 'vicinity of a whopping $110 million.''

So, yes, teams think he's "worth it.''

Given the ability of the Knicks to offer Brunson the lead ball-handler role, it would be a justifiable choice to sign with New York. His father, Rick, is now a member of their coach staff. Brunson's agent, Sam Rose, is the son of Leon Rose, who runs the team's front office. While there may be some fit concerns, they have clearly shown how much they value Brunson by clearing significant cap space in anticipation of his free agency.

One other weird twist: The Mavericks were supposed to be granted an 11th-hour meeting with Brunson, featuring owner Mark Cuban, general manager Nico Harrison, head coach Jason Kidd and potentially a few players. ... with the possibility of upping the five-year, $106 million contract offer they'd planned on.

But then that meeting was nixed. Or "Knicks'ed.'' And now comes another meeting in New York ... and some level of crying in Dallas.