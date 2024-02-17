Skip to main content
NBA All Star Break Biggest Storyline

Mavs’ Dereck Lively II Speaks on Grant Williams Viral Comments: ‘You Just Have to Play Basketball’

After his former teammate Grant Williams made some questionable comments following the trade deadline, Dallas Mavericks rookie Dereck Lively II gave his thoughts on those comments at All-Star Weekend.

In this story:

Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets

The Dallas Mavericks made two big trades at this year’s deadline, one sending Richaun Holmes and a pick to the Washington Wizards for Daniel Gafford, and the other sending Grant Williams, Seth Curry and a pick to the Charlotte Hornets for P.J. Washington.

After the Hornets won their first game following the trade, Williams made some postgame comments that raised the eyebrows of Mavs fans, as it appears as if he was taking some subtle shots at Luka Doncic or the Mavs in general.

CEBDA7E4-E038-42AD-9B14-57ADAC39CC89

“It’s great to get a win for the city and play for the jersey that’s across your chest, not on your back,” Williams said. “Everybody touched the ball, we trusted one another, a team that never played, practiced together, every single person seemed like they had each other’s back.”

Dereck Lively II is in Indianapolis this weekend, where he shined as his team won the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday night. Lively was asked about his former teammate's comments, and he wondered how anyone could feel like players are being selfish when those players – Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving – are two of the best in the world.

F6763F88-98CB-4C0D-8210-8786099B0809

'Everybody Touched The Ball': Did Hornets' Grant Williams Take Shot at Ex-Mavs Teammate Luka Doncic?

Read More
F6763F88-98CB-4C0D-8210-8786099B0809

'Everybody Touched The Ball': Did Hornets' Grant Williams Take Shot at Ex-Mavs Teammate Luka Doncic?

Read More

"Just going out there — why would I want to shoot a 3 if I give the ball to Luka and Kai, then they're going to knock down a step-back 3 or a side-step 3," Lively said. "Having players like that, you just have to play basketball. Not going out there, focusing on the name on the back of your jersey, focus on the name on the front of your jersey."

Both the Mavs and the Hornets are 3-0 since making their trade deadline moves, but Dallas' would appear to have more sustainability given its overall talent level. Lively views the Mavs as being a "dark horse" title contender now, and if they can make a deep run into the playoffs, the last thing people will be thinking about is Williams' comments.

© 2024 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF ABG-SI LLC. - All Rights Reserved. The content on this site is for entertainment and educational purposes only. All betting content is intended for an audience ages 21+. All advice, including picks and predictions, is based on individual commentators’ opinions and not that of Minute Media or its related brands. All picks and predictions are suggestions only. No one should expect to make money from the picks and predictions discussed on this website. For more information, please read our Legal Disclaimer. Gambling content intended for 21+. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.