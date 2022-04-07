Dirk Nowitzki Named To Associated Press 2010s All-Decade Team

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki received the latest honor for his contributions to the game of basketball during his NBA career.

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki has received no shortage of honors for his impact on the game of basketball. The latest, though? He was named one of the five players named by the Associated Press to their 2010s all-decade team.

Nowitzki was joined by Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, and LeBron James as the other names on the all-decade team.

"Germany’s greatest basketball player spent his 21-year career with the Dallas Mavericks before retiring in 2019," the Associated Press wrote. "His success expanded the game globally, and teams still scour Europe hoping to find the next Dirk.

"His one-legged fadeaway jumper has been imitated by many of the game’s greats. He was one of the first 7-footers to regularly shoot 3-pointers. He did most of his best work in the 2000s, claiming the league MVP award in 2007. But he saved some of his best action for the 2010s, when he won his only NBA title in 2011 and was Finals MVP. He is the No. 6 scorer in NBA history."

The best basketball of Nowitzki's career was undoubtedly played in the 2000s when he averaged 24.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists from 2000 to 2009. He was named the 2007 MVP and earned an All-Star appearance in all but the 2000-01 season within this decade. He led the Mavericks to seven 50-win seasons in his 21 years in Dallas.

It seems as though the AP wanted Nowitzki on one of the all-decade teams but didn't want to name him on the 2000s team over Tim Duncan or Shaquille O'Neal.

Nowitzki was already 32-years-old to begin the 2010-11 season and led the Mavericks to their first-ever championship. He achieved an All-Star campaign in five seasons within this decade, with one being ceremonial in his final season.

Regardless, Nowitzki deserves to be honored for his impact on the basketball game. He had one of the most iconic signature moves while also being a pioneer in the frontcourt for his jump shooting prowess and usage of that skill.