Dirk Nowitzki On Jalen Brunson's Dallas Mavs Departure: 'Both Sides Had To Move On'

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki and his foundation, The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation, brought back their fifth-annual tennis tournament following a three-year COVID-induced hiatus.

During Sunday's event, Nowitzki spoke to Mavs.com about various topics related to the Mavericks, including how the team can adjust to Brunson's departure. He signed a four-year, $104 million contract with the New York Knicks in free agency.

Nowitzki, who serves the Mavs organization as a special adviser, acknowledged that while losing Brunson is 'tough' and that he was such a big part of the team, the Mavericks wish him luck. However, he feels that it was mutually beneficial for both sides to move on this summer.

“Losing Brunson is always tough,” Nowitzki said. “He was a huge part in what we were doing the last few years.

“He’s a great combo guard. We wish him luck. He really deserves that contract, but both sides had to move on.”

Brunson put together a career year in 2021-22 with averages of 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists while emerging as Luka Doncic's full-time starting backcourt partner. No agreement was reached on an extension before the midseason deadline.

Brunson went on to lead the Mavericks to a 2-1 series lead over the Utah Jazz in the first round of the playoffs while Doncic was sidelined. He averaged 32.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists during this stretch, including a 41-point career-high outing in Game 3, followed by 31 points in Game 3.

After the Mavericks' run to the Western Conference Finals ended, Brunson finished averaging 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 18 games. The only players to reach 21-4-3 averages in a Mavs playoff run include Doncic and Nowitzki along with Rolando Blackman and Mark Aguirre.

Brunson will get the chance to be the regular floor general for the Knicks' offense. It's not easy to find such a role in the NBA, it's important to strike while the iron is hot, too. Being in the New York market makes it all the more logical.

Nowitzki is confident in the abilities of Tim Hardaway Jr. and Spencer Dinwiddie to step in and fill the void left behind by Brunson's free agency departure. Dinwiddie thrived after landing with the Mavericks midseason in the Kristaps Porzingis trade while Hardaway Jr. was a playoff standout against the LA Clippers in 2021.

“I think we have some guys who can step in, and that’s always important to have shooting and playmaking at the two-guard spot,” Nowitzki said. “Hardaway missed basically half of the season last year, so him coming back and being fully healthy is exciting.

“I think with Spencer having a tremendous year when he came last year, I think we’re going to make up for that loss (of Brunson) by guys stepping in and hopefully having a good season.”

Mavs coach Jason Kidd has already established that Dinwiddie will be Doncic's starting backcourt partner. Hardaway Jr. is expected to remain in a key role off the bench, as he had done prior to suffering a season-ending foot injury.

Dinwiddie produced some big seasons in his career, including when he averaged 20.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 6.8 assists for the Brooklyn Nets in 2019-20. There is strong optimism that after a full season of play post-ACL-tear, he will have another gear or two to reach.



The Mavericks will have a much larger backcourt now considering Dinwiddie is 6-foot-5 compared to smaller guards around the NBA, including Brunson. That will make it challenging for opposing teams to match up smaller guards without getting attacked.

