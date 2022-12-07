Dorian Finney-Smith Delivers on Mavs' Trust in Clutch vs. Nuggets

Dallas Mavericks used a big shot from Dorian Finney-Smith to defeat the Denver Nuggets on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Dallas Mavericks managed to pull off a 114-113 road win over the Denver Nuggets despite being on the second night of a back-to-back. It marked the Mavs' third road win of the season and improved their overall record to 13-11.

Having to execute in a close game is something the Mavs have been tasked with doing more than any other NBA team to begin the season. In fact, a league-most 17 of their 24 games played have required a "clutch" situation and after defeating the Nuggets, Dallas improved to 9-8 in those particular games. This time? The shot making of Dorian Finney-Smith proved to be a difference-maker.

“We’ve been involved in a lot of close games, and we’ve come up on the other end,” Mavs coach Jason Kidd said. “And this is hopefully where the tide is turning a little bit in close games. Doe had a great look. The trust from Luka, believing that Doe was going to make that shot — a lot of great things happened."

With under 30 seconds remaining in regulation, the Nuggets led 112-111 with the Mavs having possession of the ball. Dallas played out of "Horns" and utilized Christian Wood as a screener knowing Luka Doncic would draw a trap. By having Wood on the floor, the Nuggets had Nikola Jokic guard Finney-Smith to be away from the action.

As Wood rolled to the rim, Doncic connected with Finney-Smith to get into a quick ball screen along the sidelined — forcing Jokic to have to guard the action. Jokic doubled the ball, resulting Doncic using a behind-the-back pass to find Finney-Smith wide open at the top of the key.

"They were trapping Luka, and they were putting the 5-man on me, so it was either going to be me or swing, swing, but they were stunting, and they were living with me shooting," Finney Smith said of the play.

With the NBA being a make-or-miss league, sometimes it comes down to knocking down open shots. That's especially the case for a team like the Mavs that has just Doncic in terms starpower. When he draws two defenders, it's essential his teammates "kill" the 4-on-3 as Finney-Smith did by converting on an open shot.

"We're guarding a lot better. Eventually, guys will make shots. ... It's a long season, so we just got to guard — keep taking these open shots with confidence. ... Luka always draws 2, so we just got to do our job and kill the 4-on-3."

Finney-Smith appreciated Doncic trusting him to knock down the big shot given he had missed a good look earlier in clutch time. He knew that he had to shoot it with confidence on the catch next time.

“I’d gotten that shot two possessions before that and LD told me to shoot it again,” Finney-Smith said. “So that feels good when the best player on the team – you know they’re going to trap him – but for him to give me confidence, that means a lot.”

A lot of times, NBA defenses have to pick their poison. The Nuggets chose to live with Finney-Smith potentially taking a catch-and-shoot look on the catch one pass away, or being able to recover if he decided to make the extra pass to continue the offense. Again, Doncic trusted his teammate to make the big shot despite missing on an earlier play.

“That was an amazing play. Apparently, Luka told him before because they had played the same play and missed it,” Maxi Kleber said. “He said you’re going to get it again, shoot it again. that just shows that Luka trusts his teammates and made the right play.

“Doe-Doe made a big-time shot that won us the game.”

The Mavs return to action on Friday when they take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. After defeating two top Western Conference teams during a back-to-back sequence, they will have as tough of a test as there is in the NBA to continue their momentum.

