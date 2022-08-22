Dorian Finney-Smith has gradually developed into a crucial member of the Dallas Mavericks. His overall defensive contributions and his catch-and-shoot impact have proven to be essential alongside Luka Doncic.

Last season, Finney-Smith posted career-best averages of 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 39.5 percent from beyond the arc. It was a first campaign scoring in double-figures on a nightly basis.

The impressive production Finney-Smith has routinely offered earned him a four-year, $52 million contract prior to the midseason deadline. He went on to already prove that deal to be a bargain with his strong playoff contributions.

HoopsHype released a ranking of the top 25 power forwards in the NBA ahead of the 2022-23 season. Finney-Smith managed to crack the list and ranked 23rd overall.

Among the reasons for Finney-Smith's ranking was his ability to consistently execute as a "role-playing force" as a member of the Mavericks' starting lineup.

A role-playing force for the Dallas Mavericks, Dorian Finney-Smith has settled in wonderfully in his starting role over the past few campaigns, even if he may not be the prototypical starting power forward. Tasked with spacing the floor from three, cutting off the ball, thriving in transition and, most importantly, defending – often multiple positions – on the other end, Finney-Smith does all of the dirty work for Dallas while rarely seeking out his own stats.

There were no shortage of much higher paid players and talents with high expectations that were not acquired cheaply that ranked ahead of Finney-Smith. It's a true testament to the value he's established for himself after previously going undrafted.

Between names like Jabari Smith Jr., Wendell Carter Jr., Cam Johnson, Aaron Gordon, and Kyle Kuzma all ranking directly ahead, Finney-Smith is in good company.

Finney-Smith isn't often going to do flashy things with the ball, but he checks every box for a complementary wing. Regardless of where he ranks among players at his position, his combination of attributes is just what the Mavericks need.

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Facebook.