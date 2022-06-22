Mavs NBA Draft: Trade Josh Green, Target 1st-Round Duke Star?

The Mavericks will need a trade to get back into the NBA Draft. They have some targets in mind if they do.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks currently have no selections in the 2022 NBA Draft after moving the No. 26 overall pick in part of the agreed-upon trade centered around Christian Wood.

If a team wants to acquire an extra pick, this year's draft may be one of the more favorable in recent years to do so. There are various teams with multiple first-round picks that may not desire to roster all of their picks.

According to The Athletic, the Mavericks are believed to want to get back into the late first-round or early second-round of the NBA Draft if they can select Trevor Keels.

Keels isn't the only option for the Mavericks if they were to trade back into the draft. Another name mentioned: Ismaël Kamagate.

Ismaël Kamagate could also be a guy they trade into the draft for, so they can stash him overseas and bring him into the mix in a year or two.

Keels is a 6-foot-5 guard who was a five-star prospect in his high-school recruiting class. He played one season at Duke and averaged 11.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 30.2 minutes per game.

Keels is an explosive athlete who excels at scoring out of pick-and-rolls but struggles to provide value off-the-ball due to his inconsistent 3-point shooting execution. With the long-term in mind, proper development could perhaps help.

In the second round, the Mavericks could theoretically "buy" a second-round pick by sending cash considerations to a team looking to part with their pick. Josh Green could potentially be a helpful trade candidate for a late first-round selection if needed.

