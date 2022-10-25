Skip to main content

Will Facundo Campazzo Make Mavs Debut in New Orleans?

Facundo Campazzo is officially available to make his Dallas Mavericks debut on Tuesday night if needed. He had previously been dealing with visa issues.

If you’re wondering why you haven’t seen recently-signed veteran point guard Facundo Campazzo suit up for the Dallas Mavericks yet, it’s because he had been dealing with visa issues. Campazzo had to have his visa recalibrated so he could continue working in the U.S.

According to coach Jason Kidd, those issues have officially been resolved, and Campazzo could see his first action as a Maverick as early as tonight’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center.

It has yet to be seen what kind of role Campazzo will have with the Mavs. Given how well the team has played so far, we’d guess his number being called might be in a “break glass in case of emergency” situation. For example, Campazzo probably wouldn’t have been in the Mavs’ opening-night rotation, but he likely would’ve played when Spencer Dinwiddie got in foul trouble in the second half.

There’s also a chance Campazzo could get some run if the Mavs blow out the Pelicans like they did to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night. After all, New Orleans will be without Brandon Ingram on Tuesday, and the status of Zion Williamson is still up in the air after he took a nasty fall in Sunday’s loss to the Utah Jazz.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Luka Doncic, Christian Wood, Dallas Mavericks
Play

Mavs Film Room: How Christian Wood Enhances Luka Doncic, Dallas' Offense

Christian Wood has only played a few games for the Dallas Mavericks, but he's brought a major boost to their offense.

By Grant Afseth
USATSI_14137836
Play

Mavs vs. Pelicans GAMEDAY: Will 'Luka Magic' Possess New Orleans Again?

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. Although the Mavs will have their star tandem of Luka Doncic and Christian Wood available, the Pelicans could potentially be missing Zion Williamson due to a lower back injury.

By Dalton Trigg
6D1CE5A7-6104-466B-808B-BFBC9B81A79F
Play

Pelicans’ Ingram OUT vs. Mavs on Tuesday; Will Zion Face Luka?

As the 2022-23 NBA calendar year progresses, stay up to date with the latest news happening around the league with our DallasBasketball.com tracker.

By DallasBasketball.com Staff

Campazzo, who is very familiar with being Luka Doncic’s teammate from their time together with Real Madrid, has played in two NBA seasons with the Denver Nuggets. Although his efficiency has been a struggle, Campazzo is averaging 3.5 assists in 20 minutes per game in his career.

The Mavs might not need Campazzo immediately, but if they do end up needing him, he’s shown he’s capable of having some nice moments. We’ll be keeping an eye out for him in New Orleans tonight.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.

Luka Doncic, Christian Wood, Dallas Mavericks
News

Mavs Film Room: How Christian Wood Enhances Luka Doncic, Dallas' Offense

By Grant Afseth
USATSI_14137836
News

Mavs vs. Pelicans GAMEDAY: Will 'Luka Magic' Possess New Orleans Again?

By Dalton Trigg
6D1CE5A7-6104-466B-808B-BFBC9B81A79F
News

Pelicans’ Ingram OUT vs. Mavs on Tuesday; Will Zion Face Luka?

By DallasBasketball.com Staff
Luka Doncic, Christian Wood, Dallas Mavericks
News

Mavs’ Doncic, Wood in Elite Company to Start NBA Season

By Dalton Trigg
Luka Doncic block
News

NBA Power Rankings: Where Do Mavs Stand After Week 1?

By Jeremy Brener
Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies, Taylor Jenkins
News

Grizzlies Coach Sees Big Potential for Luka Doncic's Mavs with Christian Wood

By Grant Afseth
Luka Doncic
News

Why Luka Doncic's Mavs Are Prioritizing Strong Starts

By Grant Afseth
Luka Doncic
News

Mavs Visit Pelicans: Luka vs. Zion History Hints at Thrilling Matchup ... If Health Permits

By Dalton Trigg