Will Facundo Campazzo Make Mavs Debut in New Orleans?

If you’re wondering why you haven’t seen recently-signed veteran point guard Facundo Campazzo suit up for the Dallas Mavericks yet, it’s because he had been dealing with visa issues. Campazzo had to have his visa recalibrated so he could continue working in the U.S.

According to coach Jason Kidd, those issues have officially been resolved, and Campazzo could see his first action as a Maverick as early as tonight’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center.

It has yet to be seen what kind of role Campazzo will have with the Mavs. Given how well the team has played so far, we’d guess his number being called might be in a “break glass in case of emergency” situation. For example, Campazzo probably wouldn’t have been in the Mavs’ opening-night rotation, but he likely would’ve played when Spencer Dinwiddie got in foul trouble in the second half.

There’s also a chance Campazzo could get some run if the Mavs blow out the Pelicans like they did to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night. After all, New Orleans will be without Brandon Ingram on Tuesday, and the status of Zion Williamson is still up in the air after he took a nasty fall in Sunday’s loss to the Utah Jazz.

Campazzo, who is very familiar with being Luka Doncic’s teammate from their time together with Real Madrid, has played in two NBA seasons with the Denver Nuggets. Although his efficiency has been a struggle, Campazzo is averaging 3.5 assists in 20 minutes per game in his career.

The Mavs might not need Campazzo immediately, but if they do end up needing him, he’s shown he’s capable of having some nice moments. We’ll be keeping an eye out for him in New Orleans tonight.

