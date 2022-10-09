NBA Rumor: Dallas Mavs 'Considering Making an Offer' to Facundo Campazzo

Coming into training camp, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban had a lot of confidence in his team's ability to address its need for a third ball-handler/playmaker in-house.

“People forget we have Frank (Ntilikina), who will be better this year," Cuban told DallasBasketball.com in August when asked about the Mavs' specific need. "We went into last season with Luka (Doncic), (Jalen Brunson) and Frank and turned our season around more than a month before the trade deadline."

Josh Green was another player the Mavs hoped could close the gap on their need for more playmaking off the bench. However, through two preseason games, it appears that Dallas might be changing its stance. Green and Ntilikina can still be useful role players for the Mavs throughout the season, but it will likely be more off-ball than on.

On Saturday, coach Jason Kidd announced that Spencer Dinwiddie, who was expected to start next to Doncic this season, is moving back to the bench to run the second unit for the time being. That could change again though depending on future moves that are made.

On Sunday, a report from Encestando states the Mavs have been "considering making an offer" to free agent Facundo Campazzo for multiple weeks now. The article also suggested that Dallas might be trying to make more room on its roster – either via trade or cuts – before officially making an offer.

Campazzo has spent two seasons in the NBA as a member of the Denver Nuggets. Through 130 career games, the 31 year old has averaged 5.6 points and 3.5 assists per game while only shooting 37.2 percent from the field and 32.8 percent from deep. Campazzo was Doncic's teammate on Real Madrid's 2017-18 roster.

Although Campazzo is a good passer, his shooting percentages are concerning. One has to wonder if a move like this would really be better than just keeping Dinwiddie on the bench while starting Tim Hardaway Jr., rookie Jaden Hardy or Green at the two-guard spot next to Doncic. Let's see if anything comes of this rumor.