Mavs vs. Bulls Preview: Dallas Attempts Bounce Back From Free-Throw Nightmare

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks will try to get back in the win column on Saturday night, as they face the Chicago Bulls on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Dallas Mavericks should be entering Saturday night's matchup with the Chicago Bulls celebrating their best win of the season. However, thanks to extremely poor free-throw shooting and defensive execution, Dallas is coming into United Center fresh off a disappointing 106-105 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

“It starts with me," said Luka Doncic, who personally shot 4-10 from the stripe. "[I] gotta make those free throws. [The] locker room is tough right now, because we had the game. We had a win in our pocket against the Bucks. We gotta make our free throws.”

Winning on the second night of a back-to-back is something the Mavs are more than capable of achieving, but they've only got about 18 hours from when Friday night's game ended to when Saturday's game tips off. Heavy legs could become a factor, as Dallas is facing Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, who have had three days of rest since their 115-111 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

The Bulls enter Saturday's matchup with a disappointing 10-14 record, but we all know how the Mavs have struggled against struggling teams this season. Dallas will try to avoid falling back down to .500 with back-to-back losses.

Here's everything else you need to know about tonight's game:

RECORDS: Dallas Mavericks (13-12), Chicago Bulls (10-14)

WHEN: Saturday, December 10, 2022 – 7:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: United Center (Chicago, IL)

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass

RADIO: 97.1 The Freak, 99.1 FM Zona MX (Spanish)

ODDS: The Mavs are -point underdogs to the Bulls.

NEXT UP: The Mavs go back home for a three-game homestand that begins on Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

FINAL WORD: “I’ll probably be drug tested the next day," said Doncic of his monstrous dunk over Jrue Holiday in transition on Friday night.

