Mavs GAMEDAY: Welcome Home; Watch Out For Hornets 'Energy'

GAMEDAY: Dallas Mavericks Make Home Debut Against Charlotte Hornets - Watch Out For The Energy
DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks will look to build upon their success on Wednesday night in their NBA home-opener facing the Charlotte Hornets.

It wasn’t the ideal start to the 2020-2021 season for the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs lost their first two games in the national spotlight to the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers. However, the Mavs silenced the critics in their third game of the season, putting up a historic 77-27 first half score against the Clippers and blowing them out.

The Mavericks will hope to carry the momentum against a young Hornets squad. Head coach Rick Carlisle isn’t taking this Charlotte team lightly and recognizes the challenge ahead.

“We got Charlotte coming in here who is a young and, to me, an upstart team with more talent this year and how they signed Hayward and they got Lamelo Ball,'' Carlisle said. "They play with the most offensive energy that I've seen.”

KEY PLAYER: Luka Doncic: Averaging 27.7 in his first three games, Doncic is living up to all the hype thus far, yet he still believes that defense will be the key going forward:

“People judged us the first two games of the season,” Luka Doncic said. “We’ve got to play defense and that’s our strategy from now on.”

READ MORE: Mavs EXCLUSIVE: Carlisle on Luka - 'Learning That Greatness Is A Year-Round Proposition'

RECORD: Dallas Mavericks (1-2, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (1-2, tenth in the Eastern Conference)

INJURY UPDATE: Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee). Hornets: Cody Zeller: out (hand)

READ MORE: ALERT: Porzingis A 'Full-Go' At Mavs Practice

WHEN: Wednesday, December 30, 2020 - 7:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center, Dallas TX

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports Southwest

FINAL WORD: "We've got to play the way we played in the Clippers game - every game." - Mavs coach Rick Carlisle.

