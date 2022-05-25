Put The Brooms Away: Doncic, Mavs Down Warriors, Force Game 5
As bad as a 3-0 deficit looks on paper, it wasn't indicative of how competitive the Dallas Mavericks have been with the Golden State Warriors in these Western Conference Finals. The Mavs built sizable leads in Games 2 and 3 but just weren't able to make enough open shots to close things out.
On Tuesday night, while facing elimination for the third time this postseason, the Mavs put together their most complete performance yet and avoided a sweep by beating the Warriors in Game 4, 119-109. Dallas (3-0) is undefeated in elimination games this postseason.
Although the Mavs led by 29 points heading into the fourth quarter, there was no stress-free finish for Dallas, as the lead shrank to single digits with 3:23 remaining. Coach Jason Kidd was forced to bring his starters back in for the second half of the final period.
Luka Doncic, who was selected to his third consecutive All-NBA First Team appearance on Tuesday, led the Mavs with 30 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists while shooting just 10-26 from the field, including 3-11 from 3-point range. Doncic also hit 7-10 from the free-throw line.
Mavs-Warriors Game 4 Donuts: Dallas Rains 3s, Avoids Elimination with 119-109 Victory
In what could be their last home game of the season, the Mavericks played with pride and precision and forced a Game 5 Thursday in San Francisco.
RAINED OUT: Mavs Flood Warriors, Win Game 4 - Live Scoring Update: Final
No team in NBA history has rallied from a 3-0 deficit to win a series
Mavs' Luka Doncic Named to All-NBA First Team for 3rd Straight Season
The individual accolades keep piling up for the 23-year-old basketball phenom.
One of the biggest themes of the conference finals has been the Mavs' role players not being able to knock down open shots for the course of an entire game. Dallas bucked that trend in Game 4, as five other Mavericks joined Doncic by scoring double digits.
Dorian Finney-Smith was Dallas' second-leading scorer with 23 points on 9-13 shooting, including 4-7 from deep. Reggie Bullock, Jalen Brunson, Maxi Kleber and Spencer Dinwiddie joined the party as well, scoring 18, 15, 13 and 10 points respectively.
The Mavs will now shift their focus to Game 5 on Thursday night at Chase Center. Can they make the Warriors sweat and force a Game 6 back in Dallas? Let's find out.