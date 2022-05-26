Skip to main content

Unprecedented Challenge: Mavs vs. Warriors Game 5 Preview, Odds

To avoid elimination, the Mavericks must accomplish something no team has yet to pull off this postseason; Beat the Warriors in San Francisco.

With the season on the line, the Dallas Mavericks travel to play the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 on Thursday night in the ruckus Chase Center. 

To avoid elimination, the Mavericks must accomplish something no team has yet to pull off this postseason; Beat the Warriors in San Francisco. Golden State owns the league's best home playoff record at 8-0. Including the regular season, the Warriors have won their last 10 home games.

Dallas beat the Warriors, 119-109, in Game 4 to avoid the brooms. Dallas made 20 3-pointers to keep the Western Conference Finals alive.

"I still believe we can win," said Luka Doncic. "We're going to have to go game by game. You have to believe to win."

No team in NBA history has rallied from a 3-0 deficit to win a series. If the Mavs want to do the unthinkable and make history, it has to start with another win… and more made open shots. On the line? A trip to the NBA Finals, which would be Dallas' third time in franchise history.

While no team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series, three teams have come back to force a Game 7 after losing the first three games.    

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (1-3) at GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS (3-1)

WHEN: Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Chase Center (San Francisco, CA)

TV/RADIO: TNT, BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

INJURY REPORT: Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) is out.

ODDS: The Mavs are currently 7-point underdogs to the Warriors.

NEXT: If necessary, Game 6 is in Dallas on May 28 at 8 p.m. and Game 7 is in San Francisco on May 30 at 7 p.m.

LAST WORD: In Game 4, the Mavs shot 50 percent from the field as a team, including an impressive 46.5 percent from deep, while the Warriors were forced to use a zone defense to try to slow down Dallas.

"The biggest compliment we've gotten is they got to play zone because they can't play us one on one, right?" said Coach Jason Kidd after the win. "This is a championship DNA team. They're giving you a compliment that they can't guard you. It's pretty cool.”

