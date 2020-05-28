Mavs Great 'Jet' Terry Takes Arizona Assistant Coach Job

DALLAS - Former Dallas Mavericks standout Jason Terry will always be remembered in DFW for his stellar contributions to the 2011 NBA champs. But now he’s forging a post-playing career that will see him leave his DFW base

Terry will jump from his present post as the assistant general manager of the G-League Texas Legends - based in Frisco and near Terry’s home - to join the University of Arizona coaching staff.

Terry, 42, has maintained his Dallas ties via his work with the Legends, the Mavs’ minor-league affiliate. But he also has deep ties with the Arizona program as well. Terry played for the Wildcats for four seasons for the Wildcats and was part of the 1996-97 National Championship team.

In his fourth and final college season, Terry averaged 21.9 points and 5.5 assists per game and was named a consensus First Team All-American, First Team All Pac-10, and was awarded the Pac-10 Player of the Year award.

Terry, who is expected to be part of a formal announcement on Thursday, also played a key role in the Mavericks 2011 NBA championship run, averaging 17.5 points on 55.6-percent shooting, including 44-percent from beyond the arc.

He’s developed an interest in coaching since retiring from the league, and had most recently been coaching his daughter’s AAU basketball team in addition to working in the Legends front office.