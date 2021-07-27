Helping Luka Doncic: Dragic, Conley, Lowry or Bledsoe?

The Dallas Mavericks aim to find a secondary ball handler next to Luka Doncic. Here are some of the key NBA free agency options.

DALLAS - There has been no shortage of rumors involving the Dallas Mavericks as the 2021 NBA Draft approaches. There has been a clear emphasis on the team's pursuit of a secondary ball handler to pair with Luka Doncic.

As Doncic is dominating in the Tokyo Olympics with Slovenia, the Mavericks are plotting their strategies in advance of the NBA Draft and free agency to get him more help.

Mavericks GM Nico Harrison and head coach Jason Kidd will be instrumental in the team's recruiting efforts this offseason. Much has been made about their connections with players and will quickly get the opportunity to capitalize.

Even though there is plenty of time before free agency kicks off, there are already plenty of rumblings around the NBA about what teams are looking to do. The Mavericks are no exception.

Here's the latest surrounding the Dallas Mavericks' free agency pursuits:

Eric Bledsoe

According to Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Bally Sports, the Mavericks and 76ers have expressed interest in Eric Bledsoe after the trade that sent him to the Memphis Grizzlies. That would be if Bledsoe were to get bought of his contract.

Bledsoe has become increasingly less effective since being traded by the Phoenix Suns to the Milwaukee Bucks. His skill-set is one that is not suited to play frequently off-the-ball.

Sources have told DallasBasketball.com in the past that Bledsoe is not a player the organization is a fan of. However, that was also during the previous regime, so take that as you will.

Goran Dragic

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, if the Miami Heat need salary cap space, Goran Dragic could reach free agency. He has 'a lot of fans' in the front offices of Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans.

“And Goran Dragic could end up on the open market if the Heat need cap space. He is another of those desired veteran point guards and has lots of fans in front offices, including in New Orleans and Dallas, where countryman [Luka] Doncic plays.”

This makes a lot of sense if the Heat chose to decline his $19.4 million team-option. His relationship with Luka Doncic could be a real draw and his perimeter shooting and playmaking impact would certainly be helpful.

Mike Conley

According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the Mavericks are considered among the possible landing spots for Mike Conley. The Utah Jazz will be aggressive in trying to retain him.

"The Mavericks are also considered to be a possible landing spot for Jazz guard Mike Conley, although there's a strong belief around the league that Utah will be successful in its attempts to shed salary and offer Conley a substantial deal."

Conley would be a helpful secondary ball handler and has shown to thrive in such a role alongside Donovan Mitchell. It just remains to be seen if Conley will end up wanting to leave the reigning top seed in the Western Conference.

Kyle Lowry

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavericks' top post-draft focus will be pursuing Kyle Lowry in NBA free agency. Dallas has moved on from its Kawhi Leonard pursuit.

The Dallas Mavericks' post-draft focus, sources say, will be the pursuit of Kyle Lowry (along with Miami, New Orleans and Philadelphia) and their bid to re-sign Tim Hardaway Jr. Dallas was initially expected to wait and see if Kawhi Leonard gave any indication that he was open to leaving the Clippers, but the Mavericks have moved off of those plans.

Lowry will be an expensive option and will require a sign-and-trade if the Mavericks aim to re-sign Tim Hardaway Jr. this offseason. Based on league rules, Lowry would need to sign at least a three-year deal to be eligible in such a trade scenario.

There will be a competitive landscape for Lowry in free agency. Stein also noted how the Pelicans will look to prioritize Spencer Dinwiddie in free agency as there is growing pessimism that he will sign with them over more competitive teams.