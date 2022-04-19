NBA Twitter Reacts to Massive Jalen Brunson Game in Mavs Win vs. Jazz

Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson dropped an incredible 41 points against the Utah Jazz in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.

A significant part of the Dallas Mavericks' 110-104 win over the Utah Jazz in Game 2 was a 41-point performance from Jalen Brunson.

Brunson's performance set a new playoff career-high in scoring. He also became the first player in Mavericks history to score 40 points without commuting a turnover in a postseason performance.

Brunson kept the Mavericks afloat after a rough scoring start. At one point, he had accounted for 18 of the Mavericks' initial 27 points as of the 7:58 mark of the second quarter. He ultimately finished with 21 at halftime.

After the break, Brunson dropped an additional 20 points to get to 41 on the night. He consistently made big plays throughout the second half — playing a pivotal role in filling the void left behind by Luka Doncic being sidelined due to a left calf strain.

“He’s gonna make a lot of money," Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. "I don’t know if he needs an agent. It’s not just what he did tonight. He’s shown he deserves to be paid.”

The Mavericks experienced a significant momentum swing by tying the series 1-1 with the looming potential return of Doncic. There were a lot of reactions to Brunson's electrifying performance, especially when considering the implications of his upcoming free agency.

Brunson's big game on Monday was just the latest display of the strides in development he's experienced this season despite not being named a finalist for the NBA's Most Improved Player. He averaged a career-high in points (16.3), rebounds (3.9), and assists (4.8).

The Mavericks made the midseason adjustment to implement Brunson into the starting lineup. He started in 61 games and in his starts averaged 17.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.0 assists with a 39-22 record.

Here were some of the top reactions on NBA Twitter to Jalen Brunson's 41-point performance in Game 2:

