Mavs Coach Jason Kidd Happy He Got Jalen Brunson Paid

The Dallas Mavericks pulled off an impressive run to the 2022 Western Conference Finals with Jalen Brunson playing a key role in their success.

Brunson was minimized by the LA Clippers in the 2021 playoffs to an average of 8.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 16.3 minutes per game. There was reluctance to sign him to a four-year, $52 million contract extension as a result.

Brunson bounced back in a major way the following postseason averaging 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 34.9 minutes per game. His production setup his free agency departure to the New York Knicks to sign a four-year, $104 million contract.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd is happy that Brunson was rewarded for the contributions he provided the team with the contract he earned in free agency.

“The biggest thing is I’m happy he got paid,’’ Kidd said on the “All the Smoke’’ podcast. “He helped us. I know [Mavericks owner Mark] Cuban doesn’t like this, but I love when I can get a player get paid.’’

One of the limitations that Brunson faced under former head coach Rick Carlisle was a far less leeway to play through mistakes. At times, the expectations weren't clear for Brunson and it reduced his potential in his role, and the role itself. Kidd wanted to set clear, mutually beneficial expectations.

“I tell a player on the first day of camp, ‘Tell me what you want,’ ” Kidd said. “Everyone wants shots. Everyone wants minutes. But that’s not the truth. They want to get paid and want to play.

“Cool. I can help you do that. The other part of that is I’m going to ask for a couple of things. Trust, communicate and play hard. If you ask Brunson, he will tell you he listened [to me] and good things happened. I just want to put people in position to be successful.’’

Kidd, a former NBA star player, understands better than most that staying with the same team isn't a reality for all players. The opportunity Brunson faces with the Knicks features a larger role, one that will allow him to "run his own team."

“There’s 30 companies in the NBA,’’ Kidd said. “We all can’t stay in the same company. For him to go to New York to get paid and an opportunity to run his own team. I’m happy for him.’’

