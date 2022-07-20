Skip to main content

‘I Gave It My All’: Mavs Champion J.J. Barea Retires From Basketball

With J.J. Barea officially putting away his sneakers, could a move to the Dallas Mavericks’ bench as an assistant coach be next?

When the Dallas Mavericks waived 2011 champion point guard and fan favorite J.J. Barea in 2020, it wasn’t a “goodbye,” but rather a “see you later.”

Last summer in Las Vegas, Barea reportedly talked with Mavs GM Nico Harrison about joining Dallas as a coach at some point. The details of that proposal weren’t ironed out, though, mainly because Barea wasn’t quite ready to completely retire from basketball. He’s been playing in the Puerto Rico basketball league over the last year.

One year later, according to a report out of Puerto Rico, it appears that Barea is ready to take that next step.

Editor’s note: The following interview has been translated from Spanish to English.

"I'm ready. Last year it worked my head and I wasn't ready,” said Barea. “This year, yes, and I am calm about finishing.

“I gave it all. … To have the opportunity to finish in Puerto Rico, to play in all fields, and to enjoy it with my friends.”

Now, with Barea turning to the next chapter in his life, there’s a decent chance he could end up with the Mavericks once again.

“I know I like coaching. Every time I do it, I like it even more. It comes easy, comes natural,” said Barea last summer. “Especially here in Dallas. And especially with Dallas. It’s my home. The Dallas Mavericks are my team. I feel like I can really help.”

No matter what Barea’s official might end up being, one thing is for sure: He would be welcomed back to Dallas with open arms, both by the franchise and the fan base.

