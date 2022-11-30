‘I Feel Really Good’: Kemba Walker Speaks on Injury Recovery, Signing with Mavs

After a slower-than-anticipated start to the 2022-23 season with a 10-10 record, despite receiving historic play from Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks made an early roster change. The team waived Facundo Campazzo to bring in veteran point guard and former four-time All-Star Kemba Walker.

The need for the Mavs to add a third reliable ball-handler has been apparent since it was known that Jalen Brunson planned to depart in free agency to sign with the New York Knicks. Dallas didn't use free agency to address that need and instead waited until late in training camp to sign Campazzo to a non-guaranteed deal.

With the Mavs often having one of Doncic or Spencer Dinwiddie on the court at all times, it's vital that a third guard can knock down catch-and-shoot 3-pointers at a respectable clip. Campazzo has shown that he's unable to do so, but Walker is a genuinely proficient catch-and-shoot option. However, he sees himself helping in other ways as well.

“Just add another guy that can create for others and myself. ... Take some pressure off —well, Luka doesn’t really need pressure taken off. He’s special," Walker said. "Just maybe helping Spence, who’s been killing it this year, when I've had the opportunity to him. Help the young guys, Josh (Green), being that extra ball handler.”

Walker mentioned that he found out that he was joining the Mavericks on Saturday before their 105-100 loss to the Toronto Raptors. He watched the game with family in Orlando, thinking about what he could do as a member of the team.

“Things just started moving extremely fast," Walker said. "You go from watching games everyday — watching these guys play, watching Luka on TV, then next thing you know, I’m in Dallas.”

Walker shut his season down on Feb. 23 and hasn't played since, marking roughly nine months since his last NBA game. He averaged 11.6 points and 3.5 assists while shooting 36.7 percent from beyond the arc. His production declined significantly from the 19.3 points and 4.9 assists he averaged with the Boston Celtics during the season prior.

Right now, he doesn't have a firm timetable for when he'll make his Mavs debut. He has to ramp up the process of getting into game shape, but he will travel with the team during their two-game road trip, including a stop in New York against his former team.

"I felt somebody was going to call at some point. ... I don't think I'm too far off. You can't really simulate an NBA game. ... There's no telling until I jump into that thing, which I'm excited about."

While the main concern about Walker's knee is likely about how it responds throughout the grind of an NBA season, he expressed that it feels "really good" and is better now than it's been in a "very long time."

"I feel really good," Walker said. "Not just saying that. I know I haven't played in a while. … I feel as good as I've felt in a very long time. I waited, took my time and made sure I felt better before I really started ramping myself up.”

Walker was in attendance for the Mavs' win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. He is excited to get on the floor with the team when he's able to do so.

“It was too much fun out there last night," Walker said. "It was an amazing game last night. I’d love to be a part of that.”

