Dirk Nowitzki's Pro Celebrity Tennis Classic is BACK: When, Where & How to Buy Tickets

Matthew Postins/DallasBasketball.com

After a three-year break, Dallas Mavericks fans can finally experience Dirk Nowitzki's tennis skills once again ... and for a good cause too.

Just in case Dallas Mavericks fans needed one more fun thing to squeeze into their schedules before training camp begins later this month, Dirk Nowitzki has provided just that.

After a three-year break, Nowitzki is officially bringing back his Pro Celebrity Tennis Classic. Due to taking time off to travel after retiring in 2019, paired with the COVID-19 pandemic hitting in 2020, the event just wasn't meant to be for a few years. However, that will make everyone appreciate it even more this time around.

The charity pro-am competition will be on Sept. 25 at the SMU Tennis Complex (5555 N. Central Expwy. in Dallas) and will begin at 11 a.m. Dallas time – although doors will actually open up at 10 a.m. The event is expected to last until about 3 p.m. Whether it's sunny or rainy, the plan is to proceed with the event either way.

Here is the current list of celebrities joining Nowitzki this year: Mavs superstar Luka Doncic, former pro tennis player Andy Roddick, and Hardy Fish, who is an Olympic silver medalist and current U.S. Davis Cup captain. Per the official press release, more players are expected to be announced at a later time.

If you'd like to purchase tickets, you can do so at Ticketmaster.com for $41 per ticket. Tickets for kids who are three years old or younger will be admitted for free. All proceeds from the Dirk Nowitzki Pro Celebrity Tennis Classic go toward The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation, which does countless good deeds for those in need.

