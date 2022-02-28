Mavs Roundup: Dinwiddie’s Heroics in Comeback Win; LeBron’s Lakers Next
All seemed lost for the Dallas Mavericks when they trailed the Golden State Warriors 93-74 with 9:59 remaining in Sunday night’s game. Luka Doncic had been sluggish throughout the night until the fourth quarter, and every time the Mavs got within striking distance, the Warriors dealt another blow to increase their lead again.
Luka Doncic scored 34 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the Mavs’ comeback win over the Warriors.
Spencer Dinwiddie nails a clutch three-pointer from the corner to give the Mavs a 100-94 lead with 1:43 remaining.
However, thanks in large part to the fourth-quarter heroics of Spencer Dinwiddie — who finished the game with 24 points off the bench on 10-of-14 shooting — Dallas rattled off a 33-8 run to end the game with a resounding 107-101 win.
With the win, the Mavs are a season-high 11 games over .500 yet again with a chance to reach new heights against LeBron James’ ‘burning’ Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.
LeBron Jame’s Lakers are 27-33 and ninth in the Western Conference standings.
The Mavs will catch a break on Tuesday night as Anthony Davis is still out for another month with a foot injury.
On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg is joined by his DallasBasketball.com colleague Grant Afseth to break down the Mavs big win over the Warriors, including Dinwiddie’s individual play and the intriguing three-guard lineup of Doncic, Jalen Brunson and Dinwiddie that coach Jason Kidd has experience success with in a small sample size so far. The guys also discuss how this level of play from Dinwiddie could greatly help Tim Hardaway Jr. (when he eventually returns from his foot injury) and potentially lower Brunson’s free agency price.
Other topics discussed on this episode include analyzing the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz as potential playoff opponents for the Mavs, the struggles of Maxi Kleber and how Davis Bertans is taking advantage, a brief preview of Mavs vs. Lakers and more!
