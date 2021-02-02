Mavs Love? Beal Doesn’t Want Wizards Trade

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks love Bradley Beal. Dallas Mavs fans love Bradley Beal. Heck, everybody in the NBA loves Bradley Beal - and enjoys visualizing the magical NBA trade that could put him on their team.

Is the dream dead?

On Tuesday, The Athletic reported that Beal wants to stay with the Washington Wizards. The Athletic's Shams Charania and Fred Katz report that Beal "is privately frustrated and confused with the perpetual portrayal of his situation.''

Meaning ... his frustration level isn't meant to lead to an exit plan.

The Washington Wizards currently sit in last place in the Eastern Conference (4-12) and have had a rocky season thus far. All-Star duo Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal have played well but haven't lived up to the hype surrounding them - in terms of team success.

Beal, though, has played at a superstar level thus far, averaging 34.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.7 assists for Washington. Most recently, he came off of a 37-point thriller over the Brooklyn Nets. Westbrook had a monster game Sunday as well, finishing with 41 points and the game-winner.

And yes, anybody involved with the Mavs salivates at the idea of what Beal could do in tandem with unselfish superstar Luka Doncic.

Beal has undeniably shown frustration throughout the season. He confirmed his frustration in a recent interview, replying to a question with: ‘Is the sky blue’?

Still, with the recent report, it seems that the Beal dream has finally died for Mavericks fans. ... fans of a franchise with its own issues.

Dallas is now on a six-game losing streak with what we could argue is a bit of panic creeping in slowly on the fan base, if not inside the locker room.

After a recent loss to the Utah Jazz, Luka Doncic described the team performance as "terrible," and that “It’s looking like we don't care, honestly, if we win games or not."

Doncic said. "We just [need] more energy, more effort, dive for every ball, box out, everything. There's a lot of things we could improve, and I know we will. I know we will, and that's all that matters."

While the energy and effort was "way, way, way better,'' in the first of two straight game against Phoenix, the Mavs still lost the next game as well.

With the Beal dream seemingly dead, and a fully healthy roster, it's time for the Mavericks to focus on the opportunity ahead in their next away matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. CT. ... and maybe to dream another dream.