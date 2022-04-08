Cade Cunningham Speaks On Luka Doncic Comparisons

As one might expect, the expectations were high for Cade Cunningham when he was selected as the No. 1 overall pick by the Detroit Pistons in the 2021 NBA Draft. Some experts went as far as to name Luka Doncic, who was coming off an All-NBA First-Team campaign, as a pro-comparison for Cunningham

Cunningham displayed his impressive potential on Wednesday by recording 25 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists in the Pistons' 131-113 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. He often used a slower pace while attacking downhill and overwhelming the defense with his size — emblematic of Doncic.

Rick Osentowski-USA TODAY Sports Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

“I have always heard the comparisons,” Cunningham said. “Maybe just because we both like to take our time with things, we’re both not just outrunning guys and things like that.”

Since the All-Star break, Cunningham has elevated his game to an impressive level. In 19 appearances since then, he's averaged 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 6.4 assists in 34.2 minutes per game. He appears primed for a significant sophomore campaign in 2022-23.

Just like Doncic, Cunningham's talent has gotten significant attention from opposing defenses. Teams are making it a priority to send extra pressure at Cunningham by loading up the unit in help, in addition to frequently sending traps at him.

Before Cunningham was drafted by the Pistons, he had more to say about the Doncic comparisons. He expressed admiration for how Doncic is calculated and methodical in his approach despite not possessing elite athletic tools.

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

“Speed, athleticism is definitely a great quality to have, but Luka just knows how to play the game,” Cunningham said back in June. “He knows how to get you leaning one way, give you a move and get to his spots. Somebody that’s tougher to guard than someone that’s super athletic.”

The Pistons' hope is that Cunningham can develop into a similar level of player as Doncic. It clearly won't be easy given Doncic already has two All-NBA First-Team nods with massive production. However, if Cunningham can even be 80 percent of what Doncic has become, then Detroit should be just fine.