Season’s Giving: Luka Plays Santa for Children's Hospital

    December 22, 2021
    Season's Giving: Mavs Luka Doncic Plays Santa for Children's Hospital

    Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic provides relief for The Children Hospital in his home nation Slovenia.
    "Never forget where you came from."

    No matter how successful you are or how far you travel, that quote rings loud enough for your self-conscience to hear. Luka Doncic, a man known for his heroic game-winning shots and flashy play, is more than a ballplayer. The Dallas Mavericks superstar always shows pride in supporting his homeland of Slovenia. 

    Admirably, Doncic found time in his hectic schedule for 200 children at the Children's Hospital of the University Medical Center Ljubljana. Among the array of gifts were stuffed animals, fire trucks, LEGO sets, helicopters, and more. Doncic realized not all kids fall in line with such gifts, so young teens received high-tech headphones. The kids also received a gift voucher for use outside of the clinic.

    As a member of Team Jordan, Doncic provided the children with Jordan hoodies and shirts, in addition to a signed photo and note from the Slovenian hero. Lastly, Doncic recorded a video for all children to watch in their rooms.

    During a time in which the child patients experience uneasiness and pain, it's imperative someone alleviates these unfortunate circumstances. Sometimes, just taking the time for the children means the world to them- especially in the pandemic.

    "It’s really hard to spend a long time at the clinic, especially during the holidays,” said 12-year-old patient Hana. “Since the pandemic, we don’t get to have as many visitors or daily activities to pass the time. So when we’re surprised with gifts from a global star like Luka, it’s a good day! I am really thankful for all he did for us.”

    No one is too busy to give back, and Doncic is proof. While the NBA experiences turbulence with the Omicron variant, it pales compared to what these children live with every day. Doncic realizes such a reality. 

    “These children are going through so much. I just hope this gives them a little bit of happiness during these difficult times,” said Luka. “I hope they feel better soon, so they can get back to doing what they love. I’m thinking of them and I wish the children and their families a happy New Year in 2022.”

    The Children's Hospital of the University Medical Center Ljubljana hospitalizes around 130 children daily with more than 200 daily clinical visits. 

    Follow DallasBasketball.com for further updates on everything regarding the Mavericks.

     

     

