'Luka Different': Draymond Green Reveals Favorite Non-Steph Player

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks managed to pull off a surprise run to the Western Conference Finals during this year's playoffs. They were eliminated in five games by the Golden State Warriors.

Doncic is coming off his third All-NBA First-Team campaign with averages of 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 8.7 assists.

During a recent episode of "The Draymond Green Show," the Warriors star revealed Doncic as his top pick for his favorite NBA player to watch aside from his teammate Stephen Curry.

“My favorite NBA player to watch besides Steph is Luka,” Green said. “Luka different. I mean, the way he sees the floor, scores the basketball, gets to his spot, his pace. It’s Luka for sure.”

Green witnessed firsthand the incredible play of Doncic during the Warriors' matchup against the Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals. In those five games, Doncic averaged 32.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 6.0 assists.

Green has praised Doncic in the past as well. In a May 20 episode of his show, Green compared Doncic's play style to LeBron James.

“And speaking of Luka Doncic, and LeBron James, and the comparisons that are being made to those two guys. One of the main, glaring similarities that stick out at you is how those two guys can manipulate a defense, how those two guys can control the pace of a game,” said Green.

“They definitely have similarities, and then you look up and it all makes sense. Luka has said over and over again LeBron was his favorite player growing up. And then you’re actually blessed with that size that Luka has, it all makes sense to why there are similarities there because they’re definitely there and it feels a lot like playing against LeBron, playing against Luka every possession.”

The level of respect Green holds for Doncic is telling when considering how highly regarded his defensive acumen is. If Green is seeing these things, it holds a lot of weight.

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Facebook.