Skip to main content

'Luka Different': Draymond Green Reveals Favorite Non-Steph Player

Draymond Green picked his favorite NBA player to watch when excluding Stephen Curry from his options.

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks managed to pull off a surprise run to the Western Conference Finals during this year's playoffs. They were eliminated in five games by the Golden State Warriors. 

Doncic is coming off his third All-NBA First-Team campaign with averages of 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 8.7 assists. 

During a recent episode of "The Draymond Green Show," the Warriors star revealed Doncic as his top pick for his favorite NBA player to watch aside from his teammate Stephen Curry. 

“My favorite NBA player to watch besides Steph is Luka,” Green said. “Luka different. I mean, the way he sees the floor, scores the basketball, gets to his spot, his pace. It’s Luka for sure.”

Green witnessed firsthand the incredible play of Doncic during the Warriors' matchup against the Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals. In those five games, Doncic averaged 32.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 6.0 assists. 

Green has praised Doncic in the past as well. In a May 20 episode of his show, Green compared Doncic's play style to LeBron James.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Play

Best Young NBA Player to Build Around: Where Does Mavs' Luka Doncic Rank?

With Luka Doncic, do the Dallas Mavericks have the top young NBA player to build around?

By Grant Afseth10 hours ago
10 hours ago
dirk luka bow
Play

Dallas Mavs GOAT: When Will Doncic Catch 'Mentor' Nowitzki?

There will never be another Dirk Nowitzki, but Luka Doncic has a legitimate chance to overtake him as the greatest Dallas Maverick ever before it's said and done.

By Dalton Trigg10 hours ago
10 hours ago
Jaden Hardy, Dallas Mavericks
Play

Best Future Prospects: Do Mavs Need More Than What They've Got?

Bleacher Report ranked NBA teams' three best future prospects and couldn't even come up with a third one for the Dallas Mavericks.

By Dalton Trigg14 hours ago
14 hours ago

“And speaking of Luka Doncic, and LeBron James, and the comparisons that are being made to those two guys. One of the main, glaring similarities that stick out at you is how those two guys can manipulate a defense, how those two guys can control the pace of a game,” said Green.

“They definitely have similarities, and then you look up and it all makes sense. Luka has said over and over again LeBron was his favorite player growing up. And then you’re actually blessed with that size that Luka has, it all makes sense to why there are similarities there because they’re definitely there and it feels a lot like playing against LeBron, playing against Luka every possession.”

The level of respect Green holds for Doncic is telling when considering how highly regarded his defensive acumen is. If Green is seeing these things, it holds a lot of weight. 

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Facebook.

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
News

Best Young NBA Player to Build Around: Where Does Mavs' Luka Doncic Rank?

By Grant Afseth10 hours ago
dirk luka bow
News

Dallas Mavs GOAT: When Will Doncic Catch 'Mentor' Nowitzki?

By Dalton Trigg10 hours ago
Jaden Hardy, Dallas Mavericks
News

Best Future Prospects: Do Mavs Need More Than What They've Got?

By Dalton Trigg14 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
News

Mavs' Luka Doncic 'Far Ahead' of Typical NBA Superstar Trajectory

By Dalton Trigg15 hours ago
gettyimages-115956999-594x594
News

NBA Retires Legend Bill Russell's No. 6 For All Teams

By DallasBasketball.com Staff16 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors
News

Noted Ex-NBA Player Predicts MVP for Doncic

By Lorenzo Almanza21 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors
News

Title Odds: Can Mavs Win Western Conference?

By Lorenzo AlmanzaAug 10, 2022 11:42 PM EDT
gettyimages-487586756-594x594
News

Mavs Legend Dirk Nowitzki to Have National Team Jersey Retired at EuroBasket 2022

By Dalton TriggAug 10, 2022 1:53 PM EDT