Nick Wright: ‘Mavs Still Beat Jazz, Make Finals With Doncic Back By Game 3’

NBA analyst Nick Wright isn’t backing off of his bold prediction for the Dallas Mavericks in this year’s playoffs.

Although the Dallas Mavericks face uncertainty with Luka Doncic’s injury status ahead of Saturday’s Game 1 against the Utah Jazz, one NBA analyst still believes Dallas will not only win the first-round series, but potentially go all the way to the Finals as well.

On FS1’s Friday morning episode of First Thing’s First, Nick Wright, who recently picked the Mavs to make it all the way to the Finals before ultimately falling to the Milwaukee Bucks, doubled down on his stance… with one new wrinkle added.

“As long as Luka is back by Game 3, the Mavs will still make the Finals,” said Wright. “You can fall down 0-2 to the Jazz and be in great position. Just ask the Clippers from last year. No one likes a 2-0 lead less than the Utah Jazz.”

Wright also went on to talk about how he’s devastated by the idea of Doncic, who he considers to have “true GOAT potential,” missing playoff games since other GOAT candidates — LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar — were available for every playoff game their teams played in their careers. Although a lot of the injury stuff is out of Doncic’s control, Wright considers potentially missing playoff games as a blemish on his resume.

Given that Dallas hasn’t made it out of the first round in over a decade, it might have been jumping the gun to predict a Finals run even when Doncic was fully healthy. Although the Jazz arguably face more pressure, the Mavs still have early-round demons to exorcise themselves.

With a recovered Doncic and the Mavs having a top-10 defense, Dallas will have a chance to win every time it steps on the floor.

The Mavs have proven that they’re capable of beating the NBA’s best teams this year, and they’ve even won a few games without Doncic as Spencer Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson shined. Now they’ll just need to prove it in the postseason as well. Dallas has wins over the Memphis Grizzlies (two times), Golden State Warriors (three times), Utah Jazz (two times) and Milwaukee Bucks in 2022.