Skip to main content

Potential Veteran Guard Trade Targets for Mavs

The Dallas Mavericks may have some options to pursue a veteran guard if they seek to add depth before the 2022-23 NBA season.

The 2021-22 NBA season was a successful one for the Dallas Mavericks. Despite getting off to a slow start, they rallied significantly and made a run to the Western Conference Finals. 

Following the free agency departure of Jalen Brunson, the Mavericks plan to start Spencer Dinwiddie alongside Luka Doncic in the backcourt. As for the bench group, Frank Ntilikina appears primed to play a key role. 

In a conversation with NBA Analysis Network, one league executive explained how the Mavericks could still benefit from acquiring another veteran guard before the upcoming season.

“Dinwiddie is going to start next to Luka, but there’s a hole in that bench backcourt now. … If the plan is for Luka and Dinwiddie to play a ton of minutes and stagger them, there’s still a big risk for that being a problem with injuries," the executive said. "Let’s say Luka rolls his ankle and misses two or three weeks, what happens then? Is Jaden Hardy going to step in and be the answer? I think they need a veteran in there to be that third guard.”

While Ntilikina has developed into being an efficient catch-and-shoot threat, he struggles to produce in most situations that require dribbling, shot creation, or playmaking. Essentially, he's more of a 3-and-D guard than an initiator. 

With it being late in the offseason, the options are bleak for the Mavericks to acquire another creation threat in the backcourt. Names like Mike Conley and Derrick Rose were highlighted if they can get in as a third or fourth team in a trade that sends Donovan Mitchell to the New York Knicks. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

gettyimages-1268125295-594x594
Play

On This Day: Luka Doncic Nails Buzzer-Beater in Mavs' Playoff Win vs. Clippers

As the offseason rolls on, keep up with all news as it relates to the Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the league right here with our DallasBasketball.com NBA Tracker.

By DallasBasketball.com Staff
Jason Kidd, Dallas Mavericks
Play

How Jason Kidd Changed Mavs Culture

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd helped change the team's direction last season.

By Lorenzo Almanza
durant doncic
Play

How Kevin Durant Impacts Mavs' NBA Title Odds

Kevin Durant is staying with the Brooklyn Nets, and it caused a shift in NBA title odds. Where do the Dallas Mavericks stand?

By Grant Afseth

“The options aren’t great late in the offseason," the executive explained. "Collin Sexton is out there, but the Cavs aren’t a clean trade partner for Dallas. If they could get in the Donovan Mitchell trade mix as a third or fourth team to get a veteran like Mike Conley or Derrick Rose, I’d like that for them.”

The Mavericks would have to weigh the pros and cons of trading for an older guard on an unfavorable contract to move forward with taking on either Conley or Rose. They already have to account for the deals that Davis Bertans and Tim Hardaway Jr. are signed for the near future. 

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Facebook.

gettyimages-1268125295-594x594
News

On This Day: Luka Doncic Nails Buzzer-Beater in Mavs' Playoff Win vs. Clippers

By DallasBasketball.com Staff
Jason Kidd, Dallas Mavericks
News

How Jason Kidd Changed Mavs Culture

By Lorenzo Almanza
durant doncic
News

How Kevin Durant Impacts Mavs' NBA Title Odds

By Grant Afseth
luka kidd okc
News

Can Doncic, Mavs Avoid Slow Start to Season?

By Dalton Trigg
Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets
News

Mavs' Division Rival 'Expressing Interest' in Kevin Durant Trade

By Zach Dimmitt and Dalton Trigg
Christian Wood, Houston Rockets
News

Mavs’ Christian Wood Ranked Among Top NBA Power Forwards

By Grant Afseth
Dorian Finney-Smith, Dallas Mavericks
News

Dorian Finney-Smith Ranked Among Top NBA Power Forwards

By Grant Afseth
gettyimages-1052655032-594x594
News

Nothing to Lose: Why Mavs Should Sign Dennis Smith Jr.

By Dalton Trigg